'Rising Fatty Liver Cases In Kashmir Due To Sedentary Lifestyles'

According to medical professionals, one in every three individuals in the valley is now suffering from fatty liver disease, making it a pressing public health issue.

Prof Dr Iqbal Salim called on the public to adopt healthier lifestyles, stressing the need for nutritious diets, avoidance of alcohol and tobacco, and maintaining a happy, stress-free life to protect liver health.

Dr Zahoor, an oncologist, said there is a rapid rise in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

“Fatty liver is closely linked to the consumption of high-calorie, processed foods, combined with a lack of physical activity. These factors contribute to obesity, hypertension, and diabetes-all of which are major risk factors for developing fatty liver,” he explained.

He added that if left untreated, fatty liver can lead to liver fibrosis, chronic liver disease (CLD), and even liver cancer, which is increasingly overtaking hepatitis as a leading cause of liver-related deaths.

Dr Tariq, a general physician, said the changing dietary habits in Kashmir-marked by increased intake of foods high in fat, salt and sugar, are key contributors.

“The growing culture of fast food and ready-to-eat meals has largely replaced traditional home-cooked meals, which once formed the foundation of a balanced and nutritious diet,” he said.

Emphasising the growing threat among the youth, Dr Ismail, a physician in south Kashmir, said,“Fast food is no longer just a quick fix for working adults. Children and teenagers are now the primary consumers of unhealthy foods like pizzas, burgers, chips, sugary drinks, and frozen meals. This shift in dietary patterns is alarming.”

He added that obese and diabetic individuals face even greater risk, as fast food exacerbates liver fat accumulation.“Fatty liver is now being found even in individuals in their early twenties,” Dr Ismail observed.

According to health experts, the prevalence of fatty liver among diabetics and obese individuals in Kashmir ranges from 60% to 70%. The condition often remains undiagnosed in its early stages, making early intervention and awareness critical.

To combat the growing health crisis, doctors recommend the following lifestyle changes: eat a balanced, nutritious diet low in fat, salt, and sugar; engage in regular physical activity and exercise; maintain a healthy body weight; manage blood sugar and cholesterol levels; avoid alcohol and tobacco and practice mindfulness and reduce stress.

“People need to prioritise their liver health. Staying physically active, managing stress, and steering clear of processed foods are simple yet effective steps to prevent fatty liver,” doctors advised.

Dr Javid Iqbal talked about this year's theme,“Food is Medicine”, saying,“It highlights the crucial role of nutrition in maintaining liver health and preventing liver-related diseases. Nourish the body with care to keep the liver healthy.”

He recommended a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.“Prefer healthy fats and limit carbohydrates and processed foods, avoid added sugars and alcohol, include leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables, fatty fish (twice a week), nuts, grapes and berries,” he said.

