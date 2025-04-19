PM Modi To Visit Saudi Arabia On April 22, Meet Crown Prince Focus On West Asia, Maritime Security. What's On Agenda?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia from April 22-23, his first trip to the kingdom after six years amid a tumultuous period for the global economy.

PM Modi will be meeting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman ,“to further deepen and strengthen” ties between the two nations, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement Saturday.

Modi will be in Saudi Arabia shortly after a planned visit by US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz to India.

What's on agenda

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia would provide an important opportunity to discuss pressing regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia , the Israel-Palestine conflict , and the threat to maritime security posed by Houthi attacks.

| Hajj 2025: Saudi Arabia to accommodate 10,000 more pilgrims, says Govt

"This is a very important opportunity to compare notes on several issues of mutual concern in the related to the regional situation as well as the global developments and what you have referred to the attacks by the Houthis with regard to shipping and navigation, etc , is obviously something that India has been closely monitoring as well and also watching with some concern," Misri said.

"The developments in the region, including, most recently we have obviously great concerns about freedom of navigation, the safety and security of our vessels and sea," he added, referring to the strategic significance of the Red Sea and nearby waterways amid growing instability," he added.

Misri also said that discussions about the evolving situation in West Asia, especially the Israel-Palestine conflict, would also feature prominently.

PM Modi will also visit a factory employing Indian workers and will interact with them during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

| Omar, Mehbooba urge MEA to step in after Saudi 'slashes' private Hajj quota

Several MoUs between the two sides are also expected to be signed.“Some of these are in the final stage of approvals and brushing up, and we will have more details to release about these during the course of the visit. I also mentioned in my earlier remarks the importance of the People to People relationship between the two countries. As I said, nearly 2.7 million Indians live and work in the kingdom. The Indian community comprises the second largest group of Indians living abroad,” Misri said on Saturday.

Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman's India visit

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud visited India for three days in September 2023.

Saudi Arabian Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud had attended a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital. He also met President Droupadi Murmu , Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other ministers during the event.

While talking about the India-Saudi Arabia ties, the Crown Prince said that there was no disagreement at all during the history of the relationship but "there is cooperation to build the future of our country and create opportunities. Today we are working on future opportunities.”

The $43 billion bilateral trade

Trade between the two nations was about $43 billion for the year 2023-24 with exports to the Gulf kingdom comprising mainly petrochemical and petroleum products, according to India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Indian investments in Saudi Arabia have also increased in recent years, reaching a cumulative figure of approximately $3 billion in August 2023.

(With inputs from agencies)