Zoomcar Announces Stockholder Meeting On 18 February 2025

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomcar, Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ("Zoomcar" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ZCAR ), the NASDAQ-listed leading marketplace for self-drive car sharing, announced that it will hold a Stockholder Meeting on February 18, 2025. The meeting will be held virtually, allowing stockholders to participate from anywhere, beginning at 12:00 PM EST.

As described in the proxy materials, stockholders as of the close of business on December 30, 2024, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Stockholders Meeting. Zoomcar encourages all stockholders to actively participate in the meeting and exercise their voting rights. Stockholders may cast their votes prior to the meeting by visiting , or they can vote during the meeting by visiting or by calling 1-800-690-6903.

For more information about the meeting and how to participate, stockholders can visit Zoomcar's investor relations page or email on [email protected] .

About Zoomcar:

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Zoomcar is a leading marketplace for car sharing focused in India. The Zoomcar community connects Hosts with Guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting sustainable, smart transportation solutions in India.

Press Contact :

[email protected]

Investors Contact :

[email protected]

