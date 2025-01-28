Belize Signs Contracts For Global Fund Cycle 7 Grant

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BELMOPAN, Belize – The of Economic Development (MED), serving as the principal recipient for the Global Fund Cycle 7 Grant, has formalized partnerships with key sub-recipients, including the ministry of and wellness, Belize Family Life Association, GoJoven Belize, and the National Commission. This collaboration highlights a united effort to advancing Belize's national response and achieving its health goals.

During the official signing ceremony, held on January 27, 2025, Carlos Pol, acting CEO of the ministry of economic development, emphasized the importance of health in driving economic development.“Health is a foundation for economic resilience and growth,” he stated.“Strengthening our healthcare systems and addressing public health challenges are essential to building a more prosperous and resilient society.”

The Global Fund Cycle 7 Grant allocates BZ$6,038,310 to support Belize's effort to meet the ambitious 95-95-95 targets: ensuring 95 percent of people living with HIV know their status, 95 percent of diagnosed individuals are receiving treatment, and 95 percent of those on treatment have achieved viral suppression.

At the ceremony, Dr Julio Sabido, CEO of the ministry of health and wellness, affirmed the government of Belize's full commitment to the project, stating,“The ministry has been investing and will continue to invest for a better health system.”

As part of the grant agreement, an initial disbursement of BZ$1,929,322 has been allocated to sub-recipients to initiate activities aimed at improving program delivery, strengthening health systems, and addressing critical gaps in HIV services.

This funding is expected to drive impactful initiatives and enhance Belize's capacity to meet its national and international commitments to combating HIV. The government of Belize reaffirms its dedication to fostering a healthier and more equitable society, recognizing that robust healthcare systems are integral to the nation's development and well-being.

