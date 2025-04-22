403
King Receives Pakistan Naval Chief
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, April 22 (Petra)-Amman His Majesty King Abdullah II received Chief of the Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy Admiral Naveed Ashraf at Al Husseiniya Palace on Tuesday.
The meeting covered ways to enhance defence cooperation between Jordan and Pakistan, as well as current developments in the region, particularly the critical situation in Gaza and the West Bank.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti and Pakistan's Ambassador to Jordan Muhammad Ajmal Iqbal attended the meeting.
