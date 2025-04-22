Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
King Receives Pakistan Naval Chief

King Receives Pakistan Naval Chief


2025-04-22 02:21:37
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, April 22 (Petra)-Amman His Majesty King Abdullah II received Chief of the Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy Admiral Naveed Ashraf at Al Husseiniya Palace on Tuesday.
The meeting covered ways to enhance defence cooperation between Jordan and Pakistan, as well as current developments in the region, particularly the critical situation in Gaza and the West Bank.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti and Pakistan's Ambassador to Jordan Muhammad Ajmal Iqbal attended the meeting.

MENAFN22042025000117011021ID1109459522

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search