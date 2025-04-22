King Receives French Senate Delegation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 22 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday received a delegation from the French Senate, including representatives of the French-Jordanian Friendship Group, and the Liaison Group for Reflection and Solidarity with Christians, Minorities, and Kurds in the Middle East.During the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace and attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty stressed the importance of strengthening the partnership between Jordan and France.According to a royal court statement, the King thanked France for supporting water and development projects in Jordan, noting the country's important role in promoting dialogue and peace efforts in the region on the bases of the two-state solution.The meeting also covered efforts to end the war on Gaza, resume the flow of aid, mobilise support for the Arab plan to reconstruct Gaza without displacing its residents, and halt escalations in the West Bank and violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.During the meeting attended by His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy the King reiterated Jordan's support for Syria and Lebanon's security, stability and sovereignty.Also discussed during the meeting was the need to protect the rights of minorities in the region, with an emphasis on the importance of Jordan's efforts to protect the Christian presence in the Middle East.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and France's Ambassador to Jordan Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison attended the meeting.