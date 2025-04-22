JSW's 1,600 MW, Rs 16,000-Crore Salboni Power Project Launched In West Bengal

MENAFN - KNN India)West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Salboni, Paschim Medinipur district, on Monday.

The power plant, which requires an investment of Rs 16,000 crore, will be constructed by JSW Energy and will consist of two 800 MW units.

According to the project timeline, the first unit is scheduled for commissioning within 42 months, while the second unit will follow within 48 months. This marks JSW Group's inaugural venture into Eastern India's energy sector with a greenfield project.

During the ceremony, Chief Minister Banerjee highlighted that the power generated would benefit 23 districts across the state and characterised the initiative as an "eco-friendly" solution that addresses "the need of the hour."

The project is expected to create employment opportunities for approximately 15,000 people.

Addressing the state's growing energy demands, Banerjee announced plans for two additional power units, stating, "Bengal needs more and more power. We are committed to meeting that demand."

The Chief Minister provided context regarding the region's expanding power requirements, noting that electricity consumers in Paschim Medinipur have increased from 1.87 lakh to 2.30 lakh in recent years.

She assured that infrastructure upgrades are ongoing to accommodate rising demand and expressed confidence that the completion of the Deucha-Pachami coal block project would eliminate power shortages in Bengal.

JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal expressed optimism about the project, describing Salboni as a "dream" location for the conglomerate.

"The state has seen huge development in the last 10 years. Everybody is happy with what is happening in West Bengal. The land belongs to the farmers and they should benefit from the industry coming up in this place," Jindal remarked.

Jindal confirmed that the power plant would implement the highest-rated technology with minimal environmental impact to support West Bengal's development trajectory.

Additionally, he announced plans for an industrial park near the plant site, with the foundation for this complementary project also being laid during the event. "Both the projects will generate employment for thousands of people," he added.

(KNN Bureau)