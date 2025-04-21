US Hopes For Russia-Ukraine Deal This Week

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Russia and Ukraine will reach an agreement ending their war this week, hopes US President Donald Trump.

In a post on on Truth Social on Monday, the US leader wrote:“Hopefully, Russia and Ukraine will make a deal this week.”

Following the deal, he said, the two nations would start doing big business with the United States and make a fortune.

According to CNN, Trump warned last week he could be ready to give up on mediating peace between the two countries.

If either nation opposed his administration's efforts at ending the conflict, Trump said it might be time to“just take a pass.”

In case of failure, the US could end its involvement in peace talks within days, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday.

As the 30-hour ceasefire announced by President Vladimir Putin expired last night, both Russia and Ukraine accused each other of violating the truce.

PAN Monitor/mud