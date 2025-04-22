King Receives US Congress Staffers

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 22 (Petra)-His Majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday received a delegation of United States Senate and House of Representatives staff.The meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace and attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, touched on ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as the United States' pivotal role in the region.Speaking about regional developments, His Majesty called for immediately reinstating the Gaza ceasefire and resuming aid flow.The King warned of the dangers of continued escalation in the West Bank and violations of holy sites in Jerusalem, reiterating Jordan's rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.