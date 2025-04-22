SODASTREAM SUSTAINABILITY CONCIERGE: A BRAND-NEW SERVICE TO HELP YOU REPLACE SINGLE-USE PLASTIC AT HOME

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of its commitment to replace single-use plastic, SodaStream is offering select participants a plastic-free makeover – right at home. This includes replacing single-use plastic bottles with a free SodaStream sparkling water maker, reusable bottles, and a variety of flavors to create a personalized, sustainable hydration setup.

A More Sustainable Home, Made Easy

57% of Americans believe it's "near impossible" to live guilt-free in their homes when it comes to sustainability*. SodaStream is here to change that. The Sustainability Concierge is designed to make the transition to eco-friendly living feel simple and doable, not daunting. The service goes beyond swapping out bottles – it's a personalized, hands-on way to kick-start more sustainable habits throughout the home.

Here are just a few ways the Concierge can transform your daily routine:



Fridge Refresh –Replace single-use plastic water bottles with SodaStream reusable bottles, so your cold drinks are always sustainable.

Kitchen Upgrade – Stock your cabinets with a variety of SodaStream flavors, making it easy to enjoy sparkling beverages, just the way you like them.

Countertop Convenience – Set up a SodaStream machine on your kitchen counter or home office desk, so refreshing, fizzy water is always at your fingertips. On-the-Go Hydration – Swap plastic water bottles from your gym bag and replace them with a SodaStream reusable Fizz & Go Bottle to keep hydrated on the go.

Consumers can apply at href="" rel="nofollow" fooj by sharing their contact information and three changes they've made to be more environmentally conscious. A select number of participants will receive a free SodaStream kit and Sustainability Concierge services to kick-start their sustainability journey.**

"The launch of SodaStream Sustainability Concierge is about making sustainable living simple, convenient, and accessible for everyone," said Can Sanay at SodaStream. "We know it can feel overwhelming to transition away from single-use plastics, so we're here to help make that switch easy. With this initiative, we're delivering a hassle-free way to replace plastic – one refillable bottle at a time."

With SodaStream Sustainability Concierge, the brand is taking another step toward a greener planet – one sparkling sip at a time.

* OnePoll-2023 -Sustainability 2,000 Us GEN POP

**Selected participants will receive a $200 Giftly gift card to hire their own concierge via TaskRabbit for assistance with their eco-conscious transition.

About SodaStream

SodaStream, a PepsiCo subsidiary, is a top global sparkling water maker brand. SodaStream empowers consumers to create perfect personalized sparkling beverage experiences with just a push of a button. By allowing its users to make better choices for themselves and the planet – SodaStream is revolutionizing the beverage industry and changing the way the world drinks. To learn more about SodaStream visit sodastream and follow SodaStream on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , and YouTube .

