Hamas, Egypt Discussed Gaza Truce Deal Implementation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA/CAIRO, Jan 29 (NNN-WAFA/MENA) – Hamas said yesterday that, a delegation, led by the head of its leadership council, Mohamed Darwish, met with Egypt's intelligence chief, Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, in Cairo, for discussion on the implementation of the ongoing Gaza ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, Hamas said, the meeting addressed the developments in the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, which was brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

Hamas thanked Egypt for its critical role in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, and its firm opposition to the displacement of Palestinians from their land.

During the meeting, the two sides also emphasised the need to obligate Israel, to comply fully with all terms of the truce deal without delay or obstruction.

In addition, the Hamas delegation discussed with Rashad efforts to restructure Palestinian politics, including proposals to form a national unity government, or create a community support committee, to strengthen Palestinian unity amid ongoing challenges.

Meanwhile, well-informed Egyptian sources said that, it was agreed during the two sides' talks to release Israeli female hostage Arbel Yehud, alongside another hostage, within the next 48 hours.

According to the sources, the Hamas delegation conveyed, it would transfer three Israeli prisoners and the remains of eight Israeli soldiers to the Israeli side on Saturday.– NNN-WAFA/MENA