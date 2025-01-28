Mirage Fighters To Defend Ukrainian Skies Soon France's FM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French Foreign Jean-Noël Barrot confirmed that French Mirage 2000 fighter jets will be defending Ukraine's skies by the end of the first quarter, 2025.

According to Ukrinform, Barrot stated this in an interview with Sud on Tuesday.

"French Mirages will soon be flying over Ukraine. By the end of this quarter, as previously announced by the president and the armed forces," Barrot said.

Earlier, Ukraine's Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, and France's Minister of Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, had discussed the preparation and transfer of the aircraft, although the exact number was not specified.

The French Foreign Minister also avoided responding to a question about sending French troops as part of an international peacekeeping contingent as security guarantees.

Barrot emphasized the need for France, Europe, and to some extent the United States, to play a significant role in guaranteeing peace once it is achieved.

"Our priority right now is to ensure that Ukrainians enter negotiations, which may happen at some point, under the best possible conditions, from a position of strength," he said, adding that it is crucial to "strengthen Ukraine's hand" today.

foron

He also mentioned European efforts to support Ukraine, including giving a portion of frozen Russian assets in Europe and introducing the next sanctions package against Russia.

"This year, one billion euros per month will flow into Ukraine through this redistribution of frozen Russian assets. We are also working on the 16th sanctions package," Barrot added.

As previously reported, Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron discussed security cooperation and further support for Ukraine during a meeting in Poland.