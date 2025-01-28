Spectrum Advanced Manufacturing Technologies, Inc., An Ocutrx Company, Achieves Globally Recognized AS9100 Certification For Aerospace Manufacturing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The AS9100 certification includes certification to ISO 9001:2015 quality standards. ISO is an International Standardization Organization that sets worldwide standards and requirements for creating and maintaining a quality management and quality assurance system in the aerospace, spaceflight, and defense industries. These certifications give customers the assurance that the components Spectrum produces meet the industry's most rigorous requirements mandated by NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense, the Administration, and companies that build satellites, rockets, and spaceplanes. These certifications will enable Spectrum and Ocutrx to expand their manufacturing offerings for the aerospace, spaceflight, and defense industries. In today's international marketplace, such a designation validates that Spectrum adheres to quality assurance standards recognized globally.

"The AS9100 certification underscores Spectrum's dedication and unwavering commitment to continue producing and delivering the highest-reliability, never-fail precision electronic components and assemblies that we have been providing for over two decades," said Jeff Gilbert, CEO of Spectrum. "This was an extremely thorough and meticulous process, as it should be, to ensure only the highest quality manufacturers are certified. Spectrum is honored to be recognized as one."

A step above ISO 9001:2015 is AS9100:2016, a quality management system (QMS) standard for the aerospace and spaceflight sector that ensures that products align with stringent customer and regulatory requirements. Spectrum's three-plant campus in Colorado Springs underwent and passed a rigorous evaluation, quality assurance process, and audit to earn this certification. Spectrum collaborated with EAGLE Registrations Inc., an accredited quality and environmental registration agency, to secure the certification.

"Achieving the AS9100 certification required a lot of hard work from the team, but it is well worth it," said Michael Freeman, Ocutrx CEO, and Executive Chairman of Spectrum. "My congratulations to Jeff Gilbert and the entire Spectrum team for achieving this milestone which will provide us a competitive advantage in the market, ensure customer satisfaction, and strengthen our combined Ocutrx-Spectrum's reputation."

The AS9100 certification reinforces Spectrum's dedication to precision, quality, and manufacturing innovation, including aircraft electronics and manufacturing, satellite electronics and manufacturing, rocket systems, launch systems, and spaceflight ground support communications and systems. It illustrates Ocutrx and Spectrum's role as a trusted partner in the rapidly growing space race, building on several recent achievements:



Strategic Partnerships : Spectrum was recently named the manufacturing partner for D-Orbit USA, the U.S.-based joint venture of the globally recognized space logistics company D-Orbit. This partnership highlights Spectrum's integral role in advancing space exploration.

Economic Impact : In February 2024, Spectrum secured over $1.2 million in Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits from the Colorado Economic Development Commission (EDC). This initiative paves the way for creating up to 101 new jobs, bolstering Spectrum's capabilities and contributions to the aerospace sector. Global Presence : This week, Spectrum will showcase its innovations at SpaceCom, the premier global commercial space conference in Orlando, Florida. Attendees are invited to visit booth #1210 to meet the Spectrum team and learn more about the company's groundbreaking advancements in aerospace manufacturing.

Each milestone demonstrates Spectrum's ongoing commitment to leadership in the space and aerospace industries. Ocutrx and Spectrum are positioned to meet the challenges and opportunities of this exciting era.

About Spectrum

Spectrum Advanced Manufacturing Technologies, Inc. (Spectrum AMT) stands as a prominent leader in High Reliability Circuit Card Assembly and Contract Manufacturing, with over 25 years of industry experience. Serving sectors such as Aerospace, Spaceflight, DoD, Medical Devices, Commercial, Industrial, and Enterprise sectors, Spectrum consistently meets high standards and client expectations. Adhering to ISO, FDA, J-Standards, and the Space Addendum regulations as well as the principles of "never fail" reliability, Spectrum AMT exemplifies commitment and excellence. Learn more at spectrumamt .

About Ocutrx

Ocutrx Technologies, Inc., anchored in the US and Europe, leads in AR/XR and 3D visualization, expanding its horizons across various industries. Founded by Michael and Mitch Freeman, two Emmy Award Winning Inventors of mobile video in the 1990s, the company emerged from a passion to tackle the adversities of Advanced Macular Degeneration. Their groundbreaking OcuLenzTM AR/XR headset corrects vision for patients with Advanced Macular Degeneration for better vision and life quality. Complementing this, Ocutrx's OR-Bot(tm) 3D Surgical Visualization Theatre is setting new benchmarks in surgical methodologies, offering surgeons unmatched resolution, cinematic quality, and depth precision, and ergonomics. While its initial focus is on the ophthalmic sector, Ocutrx envisions catering to multiple patient and surgical arenas. Strengthening its position, Ocutrx acquired Spectrum AMT, an FDA-certified manufacturing facility, further bolstering its innovation capacities. Learn more at ocutrxtech .

Media Contact

Leigh Brandt | Lightspeed PR/M for Spectrum AMT | [email protected]

SOURCE Spectrum Advanced Manufacturing Technologies