Kargil Girl Samina Hope For Women Ice-Hockey Players
Date
1/28/2025 3:16:01 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Kargil- A pair of skiing boots lying idle in her house turned into a catalyst for 15-year-old Kargil girl Samina Khatoon to become the first female from a non-descript village Trespone to pursue ice-hockey.
Despite fierce opposition from her mother, Samina could not resist the temptation of putting on the pair, which was originally gifted by her uncle to her elder brother, who had no interest in skiing. The same pair proved to be her glide to glory.
On Monday, the youngest player of Ladakh team, she scored in her team's 4-0 in her team's Gold medal match against arch-rivals ITBP at the Khelo India Winter Games 2025, which concluded in Leh.
Now her parents Mohammad Younus and Fatima Bano are proud of their little daughter's achievements.
“I have a lot to learn and a long way to go,” Khatoon said.
The ninth standard student at Mutahhary Public School, Baroo (Kargil), did not want to give up the opportunity and so juggled between school and practice, 2020 onwards, and won her parents' approval along the way.
Her classmates envied her. However, they helped her catch up with missed class notes, lectures and assignments.
Samina's toil paid off as she made it to Ladakh's women's ice-hockey team, making her the youngest player to participate in this year's edition of the games.
Prior to this, she played for clubs from Kargil and went on to play in tournaments such as the LG Cup, CEC cup.
In the CEC cup of 2024-25, she scored six goals while representing downhill Kargil adventure sports club and was declared the player of the series.
