IPL 2025: Marsh’S Wicket Was Key For The Win, Says Delhi Capitals' Mukesh Kumar

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, April 23 (IANS) For the opening 10 overs of the game, Lucknow Super Giants' heavily loaded top-order seemed to be running away with the game and it was Mukesh Kumar, who claimed four wickets on the day to lay the foundation of an eight-wicket victory for the Delhi Capitals in Match 40 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 here on Tuesday.

Mukesh, who earned the Player of the Match (POTM) honour for his figures of 4-33, completely turned the tide of the game in the 14th over by dismissing Abdul Samad and Mitchell Marsh in quick succession. He later rejected Ayush Badoni and skipper Rishabh Pant in the 20th over of the innings to restrict the opposition to 159/6 in 20 overs.

"Feels really good. Really enjoyed bowling on this wicket. Before bowling my second over, I had a chat with the other bowlers, and they told me that it was stopping a bit, so I tried to mix it up. I always communicate with the skipper regarding my plans, whether I am bowling slower balls or yorkers.

"Mitchell Marsh's wicket was really crucial, and picking up his wicket was really key for the team around that time. I was trying to perform like this from the start, but it wasn't happening, and I would like to take this form going forward,” said Mukesh while accepting the trophy.

Skipper Axar Patel was immense for his side as he took the unlikely role of opening the bowling for his side and bowled four straight overs while conceding only 29 runs. He later returned to contribute with the bat and scored an unbeaten 34 to claim the victory.

He acknowledged the two wickets' importance and revealed his thoughts on the unusual bowling strategy.

“The way we started with the ball, we didn't take wickets, but we were in control of the game. Once we picked up 2 quick wickets, we got the momentum, and all the bowlers did well to restrict them under 160. I have a slight injury, which is why I haven't been bowling much so far, nd today I felt in good rhythm and bowled up front,” said Axar at the post-match presentation.