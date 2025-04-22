Waqf Bill Sparks Protest Against Bihar Minister In Kaimur

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 22 (IANS) The Waqf Amendment Bill has triggered widespread discontent among sections of the Muslim community in Bihar, with visible anger erupting in Bhabhua, the district headquarters of Kaimur, the native district of State Minority Welfare Minister Md. Zama Khan.

On Tuesday, during a protest march organised by members of the Muslim community against the recently enacted Waqf Bill, Minister Zama Khan found himself caught in the wave of resentment.

As the Minister's convoy approached Bhabhua city, it encountered the protest rally.

In an attempt to avoid confrontation, his vehicle reportedly took the wrong route, but protesters quickly identified and surrounded the convoy.

Chants of "Zama Khan Murdabad" echoed through the streets as protesters accused the Minister of failing to safeguard minority interests.

Security personnel had to intervene swiftly, clearing the path and escorting the Minister away from the scene amid intense sloganeering.

Mohammad Hanif Khan, District President of AIMIM, voiced the protesters' concerns.

"The Waqf Bill has just been implemented and we are strongly opposing it. Zama Khan, as Minority Welfare Minister, has not stood with the community. If he can't represent us, what's the use of his Ministry?" Khan said.

The incident reflects growing unease among minority groups over the Waqf Bill, with critics alleging that the legislation curtails the autonomy of Waqf properties and weakens community control.

As tensions rise, all eyes are now on the state government's next steps -- and whether Minister Zama Khan will address the escalating dissent from within his own community.

Since the Waqf Amendment Bill passed in both Houses of the Parliament, at least 20 Muslim leaders of JD-U have publicly resigned from the party, citing betrayal of minority interests.

These include two-time MLA Master Muzahid Alam; M. Raju Nair, Former State Secretary; Shahnawaz Malik, Minority Cell State Secretary; Nadeem Akhtar, Bettiah District Vice President; Md. Tabrez Siddiqui Ali, State General Secretary Minority Cell; Md. Dilshan Rain, Member from Bhojpur; Mohammad Qasim Ansari, Former Assembly candidate Dhaka, Motihari; Mohammad Feroz Khan, Nawada District Secretary; and others.