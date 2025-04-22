VELVET TACO IS 'BRINGING THE BOLD' WITH LAUNCH OF VELVET BOWLS



Rotisserie Chicken or Steak Bowl - rotisserie chicken or grilled steak, queso blanco, roasted corn pico, black beans, guacamole, avocado crema, charred tomato poblano salsa, cilantro, buttered cilantro basmati rice

Spicy Tikka Chicken Bowl - crisp tenders or rotisserie chicken, spicy tikka sauce, raita crema, marinated red cabbage, cucumber, Thai basil, buttered cilantro basmati rice

Slow-Roasted Angus Brisket Bowl - barbacoa-style brisket, queso blanco, roasted corn pico, black beans, guacamole, red chile aioli, Comté cheese tortilla halves, micro cilantro, buttered cilantro basmati rice

Seasonal Veggie Bowl - seasonal roasted veggies, guacamole, roasted corn pico, avocado crema, pickled onion, queso blanco, napa slaw, cilantro, buttered cilantro basmati rice Mexi-Cali Shrimp Bowl - blackened shrimp, roasted corn pico, sriracha aioli, guacamole, micro cilantro, napa slaw, buttered cilantro basmati rice

"Our new Velvet Bowls showcase Velvet Taco's commitment to global flavor exploration and culinary innovation," said Velvet Taco Director of Culinary Venecia Willis. "From the Spicy Tikka Chicken Bowl to the Mexi-Cali Shrimp Bowl, each creation stays true to our bold ethos and showcases our dedication to scratch-made quality in a new bowl format. Every component is crafted in-house with fresh ingredients and presented vibrantly to deliver an elevated, flavorful bowl experience that guests can't find anywhere else."

Guests who want to go lighter can swap out the rice for napa slaw, and those tracking their protein can add extra protein to any bowl for a small upcharge. Priced beginning at $11.50, the bowls feature premium ingredients like queso and guacamole without an add-on charge.

"At Velvet Taco, we're always looking for new ways to surprise and delight with globally inspired creations that honor our daring spirit and our guests' appetite for adventure. Our new Velvet Bowls represent our ongoing mission to deliver the same boundary-pushing flavor combinations that made Velvet Taco famous, now reimagined in a versatile bowl format," said Velvet Taco Vice President of Marketing Brooke Perry. "Our new bowls meet the evolving needs of today's more health-conscious diner, while celebrating what it means to be bold, unique and unapologetically loud - just like our brand."

About Velvet Taco

Velvet Taco reimagines global flavors to create a menu full of inventive, scratch-made tacos, taking guests on a sensory world tour. The trailblazing fast-casual restaurant offers more than 20 imaginative taco and bowl recipes; unforgettable sidekicks, such as its signature Red Curry Coconut Queso and classic Elote; its namesake Red Velvet Cake; and the fan-favorite Kick-Ass Margarita. Velvet Taco introduced its unique, globally inspired taco offerings to Dallas, Texas, in 2011. Since then, the brand has consistently shattered taco-making boundaries with its handcrafted creations, establishing more than 50 locations across the United States. For more information, including a complete menu, visit velvettaco and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram at @VelvetTaco.

