QNB And Mastercard Host Commercial Payments Forum Themed 'Unlocking The Future Of Commercial Payments'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group alongside Mastercard, a global leader in payment technology, successfully hosted the second edition of the Commercial Payments Forum Qatar, themed 'Unlocking the Future of Commercial Payments.'

This year, the Forum welcomed a larger audience drawing prominent corporate clients, financial leaders, and industry stakeholders to explore emerging trends, technologies, and strategies shaping the future of commercial payments.

Commenting on the Forum, Adel Ali Al-Malki, Senior Executive Vice President, Group Retail Banking, QNB, said:“We are extremely pleased with the remarkable success of this exclusive and unique Commercial Cards and Payments forum in Qatar.

QNB continues to lead in bringing innovation, relevance and real value benefiting our customers to run their businesses more efficiently. Together with Mastercard, we continue to empower businesses with future-ready solutions that enhance operational efficiency and financial agility”.Two keynote sessions headlined the forum. Bao Viet Le, EEMEA Head of Digital and AI, Mastercard, presented the opportunities available with Artificial Intelligence, Digital Humans, and the Metaverse, examining how these technologies are redefining the global payments landscape.

Khatija Haque, EEMEA Chief Economist, Mastercard, delivered an insightful overview of global and regional macroeconomic trends, while also highlighting key microeconomic dynamics within the Qatari market.

A key highlight of the event was the unveiling of QNB's Corporate Virtual Card solution, an innovative digital product designed to improve security, control, and transparency in corporate payments. As the first Qatari bank to offer Mastercard Virtual Cards, QNB is set to launch it soon, generating strong interest among participants during the live product showcase.

The event was further enhanced by the presence of the legendary English footballer Michael Owen, a winner of the Ballon d'Or.

Michael shared inspiring reflections from his career, signed exclusive memorabilia, and engaged with attendees in a photo session that added a unique touch to the event experience.

Erdem Cakar, Country Manager, Qatar and Kuwait, Mastercard, added: We are delighted to once again collaborate with our longstanding partners at QNB to further fuel the commercial payments landscape in Qatar."

"Mastercard will continue to deliver innovative payment solutions and share meaningful insights with our stakeholders as we showcase and support Qatar as a thriving economic and business hub.”