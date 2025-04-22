India-US Enjoy Close Defence Relations: JD Vance

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 22 (IANS) The US Vice President JD Vance outlined three key pillars of India-US collaboration-protecting nations, building great things, and innovating cutting-edge technologies-during his address in Jaipur on Monday.

“I want to talk about a few areas of collaboration today, how India and the US can work together,” he said.

“First, perhaps most importantly, to protect our nations. Second, to build great things. And finally, to innovate the cutting-edge technologies both our countries will need in the years to come,” he said. Speaking on defence ties, Vance emphasised the strength of the existing partnership.

The US Vice President further said,“On defence, our countries already enjoy a close relationship, one of the closest relationships in the world. America does more military exercises with India than we do with any other nation.” He added,“The US-India COMPACT that President Trump and Prime Minister Modi announced in February will lay the foundation for even closer collaboration. From javelins to striker combat vehicles, our nations will co-produce many of the munitions and equipment that we'll need to deter foreign aggressors, not because we seek war but because we seek peace and we believe the best path to peace is through mutual strength.”

Vance further said,“The launching of the Joint Autonomous Systems Industry Alliance will enable America and India to develop the most state-of-the-art maritime systems needed for victory. It's fitting that India is hosting the Quad Leaders Summit this fall. Our interests in a free, open, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific are in full alignment. Both of us know that the region must remain safe from any hostile powers that seek to dominate it. Growing relations between our countries over the last decade are part of what led America to designate India a major defence partner, the first of that class. This designation means that India now shares with the UAE a defence and technology infrastructure and partnership with the US on par with America's closest allies and friends. But we actually feel that India has much more to gain from its continued defence partnership with the US."

“We, of course, want to collaborate more. We want to work together more. And we want your nation to buy more of our military equipment, which we believe is the best in class. American fifth-generation F-35s, for example, would give the Indian Air Force the ability to defend your airspace and protect your people like never before,” V-P Vance stated.

Highlighting the significance of energy cooperation, Vance said that like the US, India wants to build, which would require increased energy production and consumption.“It's more energy production and more energy consumption, and it's one of the many reasons why I think our nations have so much to gain by strengthening our energy ties.” He criticised past US administrations for limiting investments in energy.

“Past administrations in the US, I think, motivated by a fear of the future, have tied our hands and restricted American investments in oil and natural gas production. This administration recognises that cheap, dependable energy is an essential part of making things and is an essential part of economic independence for both of our nations. Of course, America is blessed with vast natural resources and an unusual capacity to generate energy, so much that we want to be able to sell it to our friends like India. We believe your nation will benefit from American energy exports and from expanding those exports. You'll be able to build more, make more, and grow more, but at much lower energy costs,” the US Vice President further said.

He continued,“We also want to help India explore its own considerable natural resources, including its offshore natural gas reserves and critical mineral supplies. We have the capacity and we have the desire to help.” Vance also proposed ways to reduce trade barriers.

“Moreover, we think energy co-production will help beat unfair competitors in other foreign markets. But India, we believe, can go a long way to enhance energy ties between our nations, and one suggestion I have is maybe consider dropping some of the non-tariff barriers for American access to the Indian market. Now, I've talked about this, of course, with Prime Minister Modi, and look, President Trump and I know that he is a tough negotiator. He drives a hard bargain. It's one of the reasons why we respect him. And we don't blame Prime Minister Modi for fighting for India's industry, but we do blame American leaders of the past for failing to do the same for our workers. We believe that we can fix that to the mutual benefit of both the US and India,” V-P Vance stated.

On the intersection of energy and technology, the US V-P said,“We believe that American energy can help realise India's nuclear power production goals - and this is very important - as well as its AI ambitions. Because as the US knows well, and I know that India knows well, there is no AI future without energy security and energy dominance.” Turning to the broader scope of technological collaboration, he added,“I believe that the technological collaboration between our countries is going to extend well beyond defence and energy. In the years to come, we're going to see data centres, pharmaceuticals, undersea cables, and countless other critical goods being developed and built because of the American and Indian economic partnership. I'll say it again. I think that our nations have so much to gain by investing in one another, America investing in India, and of course, India investing in the US.”

Concluding with a focus on trade and mutual economic growth, Vance said,“I know that Americans, our people, are excited about that prospect, and that President Trump and I are looking forward to stronger ties. Americans want further access to Indian markets. This is a great place to do business, and we want to give our people more access to this country. And Indians, we believe, will thrive from greater commerce in the US. This is very much a win-win partnership. It certainly will be far into the future.”