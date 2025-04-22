ADCB Rated The Strongest Banking Brand In The UAE For The 2Nd Consecutive Year While Its Brand Value Surges 17% To AED 12.3 Billion

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has seen the value of its brand surge to AED 12.3 billion, a 17% increase from the previous year, according to Brand Finance Journal's latest Top 500 Banking Brands report. As a result, ADCB has advanced seven places in the global banking brand value rankings to the 102nd position. A key driver to this growth is the bank strength score, which gauges brand investment, stakeholder equity and business performance. This score has risen to 81.5% (brand strength rating: 'AAA- ') this year, positioning ADCB as the highest rated bank in the UAE for brand strength.

By outpacing the overall UAE banking sector's 16% rise in brand value and the global industry's 14% increase in brand value, ADCB has cemented its status as one of the region's most pioneering and ambitious banking brands.

In the same report, Brand Finance also measures the contribution that CEOs make as“guardians” of the value of their brands. ADCB Group CEO Ala'a Eraiqat was ranked among them top banking sector CEOs globally – 12th overall – and the 1st for banking brand guardianship in the UAE for the 3rd consecutive year.

Savio D'Souza, Senior Director at Brand Finance, commented:“ADCB's impressive rise in brand value reflects a well-executed strategy focused on innovation, customer experience, and leadership which demonstrates ADCB's position as a standout performer in an increasingly competitive global banking landscape.”

ADCB remains steadfast in its commitment to setting new standards in customer experience by successfully delivering a spectrum of initiatives designed to advance the distinction and sophistication of its banking services. Anchored by an ambitious digital transformation strategy, the bank is leveraging cutting-edge tools such as artificial intelligence to unlock new possibilities for customer personalisation and tailored services. ADCB's recognition by Brand Finance is a testament to the bank's relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation at every turn.