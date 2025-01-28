Maharaja Hari Singh's Vision Shaped Modern J&K: LG

“He also played a major role in shaping its destiny during a critical period in history and ensured the dream of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' becomes a reality,” the LG said.

LG on Tuesday felicitated the recipients of 'Maharaja Hari Singh Peace & Harmony Award', organised by Gulistan News at Jammu.

The Lieutenant Governor paid tributes to Pandit Prem Nath Dogra, Pandit Girdhari Lal Dogra and Shri Devender Singh Rana, who were honoured with the award posthumously for their leadership qualities and tenacity and dedicating the life for the welfare of people.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor paid homage to Maharaja Hari Singh and spoke on the revolutionary reforms introduced by him that had made a profound impact on the society and the development of J&K.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that Maharaja Hari Singh Ji was unflinching in his concern for the poor and the disadvantaged and he championed the cause of women empowerment, education, healthcare and upliftment of the marginalised. His entire life was a great saga of courage and conviction for betterment of society.

The Lieutenant Governor further highlighted that it is the responsibility of people at the helm of affairs to ensure that different segments and sections have a stake in Viksit Bharat.

He said the prestigious Maharaja Hari Singh Awards are the recognition of the work done for promoting peace, inclusive development, achievement in different sectors and a feeling of oneness between communities.

“As India moves forward on the path of rapid economic growth, your work in literature, social services, sports, education and business strengthens the fabric of our society. It is your duty to ensure that weaker sections of society and empowerment of women are given top priority,” the Lieutenant Governor told the Awardees.

Speaking on India's emergence as an economic super power, the Lieutenant Governor said the progress we achieved in the last 10 year, have assured that the nation will certainly accomplish the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He emphasised that the government alone cannot achieve its goals and the citizens need to work together.

“It is true that despite all the differences, people share a common origin and a common destiny. I urge the people from all sections of the society to lead India into a developed nation and become the active partners in this development journey,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said the J&K Government, under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has fulfilled the long pending demand of declaring holiday on the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh ji.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor was conferred with 'Maharaja Hari Singh Award in Reforms and Planning'.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament; Sham Lal Chaudhary, former Minister; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; members of Gulistan News Network; senior officials and prominent citizens from different walks of life were present.

