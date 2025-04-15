Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU Promises $1.8B In Aid To Palestinian Authority

EU Promises $1.8B In Aid To Palestinian Authority


2025-04-15 04:00:17
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The European Union (EU) will allocate a three-year aid package worth $1.8 billion to support the Palestinian Authority, a media report said on Tuesday.

Reuters reported European Commissioner Dubravka Suica stressed the need for increased assistance to the the Palestinian Authority.

She said:“We want them to reform themselves because without reforming, they won't be strong enough and credible in order to be an interlocutor, not for only for us, but an interlocutor also for Israel”.

Meanwhile, Al Arabiya quoted EU's foreign policy chief Kaya Kallas as saying:“We are strengthening our support for the Palestinians, $1.8 billion (€1.6 billion) will help stabilise the situation in the West Bank and Gaza by 2027.”

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority welcomed the aid package, saying:“It enhances the ability of national institutions to provide services despite difficult humanitarian conditions and worsening challenges.”

hz

MENAFN15042025000174011037ID1109430588

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search