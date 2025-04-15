EU Promises $1.8B In Aid To Palestinian Authority

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The European Union (EU) will allocate a three-year aid package worth $1.8 billion to support the Palestinian Authority, a media report said on Tuesday.

Reuters reported European Commissioner Dubravka Suica stressed the need for increased assistance to the the Palestinian Authority.

She said:“We want them to reform themselves because without reforming, they won't be strong enough and credible in order to be an interlocutor, not for only for us, but an interlocutor also for Israel”.

Meanwhile, Al Arabiya quoted EU's foreign policy chief Kaya Kallas as saying:“We are strengthening our support for the Palestinians, $1.8 billion (€1.6 billion) will help stabilise the situation in the West Bank and Gaza by 2027.”

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority welcomed the aid package, saying:“It enhances the ability of national institutions to provide services despite difficult humanitarian conditions and worsening challenges.”

hz