Hannover Messe 2025: Bosch embraces hydrogen production

Using Bosch industrial excellence to achieve economies of scale in stack production

 Bosch and FEST exhibit electrolysis system with Hybrion stacks at Hannover Messe.

 International customer orders of some 100 megawatts even before official sales launch.

 Bosch's industrial excellence ensures scalability of hydrogen production.

– Whether in the chemicals, transportation, steel, or energy industries, there is enormous potential for decarbonization if hydrogen is used as an energy source – especially if it is produced using renewables. With an expected global capacity of 100–170 gigawatts by 2030, electrolysis is a strategic growth field for Bosch, despite the slowdown in the ramp-up of the hydrogen economy. To mark its entry into this market, the company is showcasing technology for electrolyzers at Hannover Messe. Bosch is premiering two Hybrion PEM (proton exchange membrane) electrolysis stacks as a modular container solution integrated into an electrolysis system. Such stacks are at the heart of the electrolyzer. The complete system, with an output of 2.5 megawatts, is supplied by FEST, based in Goslar, Germany.“To counter climate change, we need alternatives to fossil fuels. Green hydrogen, produced with renewable energy, will play a vital role in massively reducing carbon emissions in the industrial, transport, and energy sectors. Producing this hydrogen requires electrolysis systems – and Bosch's Hybrion stack is the key component for them,” says Dr. Stefan Hartung, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH.

Bosch aims to apply its fuel-cell expertise to hydrogen production. The company wants to use its experience in volume production to achieve economies of scale and reduce costs in the future. In 2025, it is planning to work on several projects in Europe with various partners. Even before the official sales launch in April, Bosch has already acquired orders amounting to some 100 megawatts – for example, Neuman & Esser will be integrating 16 Bosch Hybrion stacks into an electrolyzer with a capacity of 20 megawatts. Bosch is also working with companies including AKA Energy Systems, Andritz, Pietro Fiorentini, Hyter, H2B2, iGas, IMI, Nikkiso, and Técnicas Reunidas.“Hydrogen is a strategic growth field for Bosch – we expect sales revenue to run into the billions by 2030,” says Dr. Markus Heyn, member of the board of management and chairman of Bosch Mobility.

Stack production and hydrogen cycle in Bamberg

The Hybrion stacks will initially be manufactured at the Bosch location in Bamberg, Germany. For each unit, over one hundred electrolysis cells are arranged in layers. For this, Bosch has developed a special clamping tool that greatly simplifies and accelerates the manufacturing process. Each stack can produce up to 23 kilograms of hydrogen per hour when supplied with a maximum power input of 1.25 megawatts. This is enough for a 40-ton truck with a fuel-cell powertrain to travel around 250 to 300 kilometers. In the individual electrolysis cells, a proton exchange membrane – made using a special polymer – separates the anode and cathode from each other. To produce hydrogen, ultrapure water is first fed into the anode side of the PEM electrolyzer. As a result of electrical voltage at the two electrodes, the water at the anode reacts to form oxygen and free electrons and protons. The protons cross the membrane and combine with the electrons to form hydrogen gas at the cathode. Bosch's Hybrion PEM electrolysis stacks are suitable for hydrogen production in modular plants starting from 1 megawatt, but also for large, gigawatt-scale industrial plants.

A FEST electrolyzer with integrated Bosch PEM electrolysis stacks is set to go into operation at the Bamberg plant as part of a hydrogen cycle in 2025. Bosch intends to use the hydrogen produced there for the endurance testing of mobile fuel-cell stacks, which are also manufactured in Bamberg. The power generated during that testing will in turn flow into the electrolyzer, thus closing the cycle.

The hydrogen itself is initially intended for the company's own use.

Bosch has an exhaustive hydrogen portfolio.“In developing hydrogen technologies, Bosch also relies on its proven expertise in industrial technology. We offer solutions from industry for industry,” says Dr. Tanja Rueckert, member of the Bosch board of management. Bosch Manufacturing Solutions, for example, offers water treatment systems that can be used to produce the ultrapure water required for electrolysis. These systems use thermal and electrochemical processes to remove impurities such as salts or metals from the water. Bosch is also actively using hydrogen in mobile fuel cells and hydrogen engines. Together with FirstElement Fuel, the U.S. market leader for the commercial operation of liquid hydrogen filling stations, Bosch Rexroth has achieved an important technology milestone for refueling infrastructure.

CryoPump stations cut operating costs by up to 70 percent, bringing them down to an economical level, while shortening refueling processes for heavy trucks to around ten minutes.

