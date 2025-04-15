India To Tour Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In August

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) India will tour Bangladesh for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is, scheduled from August 17 to 31 in Mirpur and Chattogram, as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the schedule on Tuesday.

The Indian team will arrive in Dhaka on August 13 ahead of the ODI series opener on August 17 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The third and final ODI will be played in Chattogram, which will also host the first game of the three-match T20I series on August 26. The action will head back to Mirpur for the second and third T20Is.

This will mark India's first white-ball only tour of Bangladesh since 2014. Moreover, the T20I series will be the first time Bangladesh will host India in a bilateral series at home. The most recent T20I series between the two teams took place in 2024, when Bangladesh toured India and the hosts secured a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Speaking about the upcoming series, BCB chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury expressed his excitement over hosting one of the world's top cricketing sides.

"This series promises to be one of the most exciting and most anticipated events in our home calendar. India have set the benchmark in international cricket across all formats and the cricket-loving millions in both countries are sure to enjoy this contest. Bangladesh and India have played some very competitive matches in recent years, and I am confident that this will be another hard-fought and entertaining series," Chowdhury was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying.

Schedule for India's tour of Bangladesh

ODI Series:

1st ODI - August 17 , Mirpur

2nd ODI - August 20 , Mirpur

3rd ODI - August 23, Chattogram

T20I Series:

1st T20I - August 26, Chattogram

2nd T20I - August 29, Mirpur

3rd T20I - August 31, Mirpur