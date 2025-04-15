Anupam Kher Drops A Glimpse Into The Making Of His Directorial 'Tanvi The Great'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Celebrated actor Anupam Kher's second directorial venture, "Tanvi The Great" has already created a massive buzz among movie buffs.

Adding to the hype, Kher has treated the fans with some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the upcoming drama.

In one of the photos dropped by the veteran actor on his IG, he is seen sitting behind the screen. In the other two images, Kher is in between the shots, explaining something to the actors. The post further includes a picture of the director, discussing the scene with his team.

"Behind every great story are even greater storytellers. Here's a glimpse into the making of #TanviTheGreat with the director Anupam Kher and the minds who brought this journey to life...First look out now!," Kher wrote along with the BTS pics.

On Sunday, Kher went on to explain why it took over a year of collaboration to write '"Tanvi The Great".

Taking to his Instagram, he shared a photo of him posing with other writers, Ankur Suman and Abhishek Dixit. Kher revealed that both Ankur and Abhishek, who hail from the dynamic world of advertising, have proven themselves to be exceptional writers as well.

He wrote in the caption,“ANNOUNCEMENT: It is my honour and privilege to introduce the other two young WRITERS of #TanviTheGreat! I am the third writer of #TTG! Both #AnkurSuman and #AbhishekDixit are primarily from the advertising world! But both are Brilliant writers too! Ankur was introduced to me by my friend #SatishKaushik. He wrote #Kaagaz1 and #Kaagaz2 for him! And Abhishek wrote #SoorajBarjatya's #Uunchai! #TTG (Tanvi The Great) is a difficult film to write! It didn't need just excellent writers, but also people with heart.”

Refreshing your memory,“Tanvi The Great” marks Kher's return to direction, 22 years after his debut film“Om Jai Jagadish.”

Iain Glen, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Vrinda Kher, Joanna Ashka, Ashish Bisht, Jemima Dunn, Ritwik Tomar, and Lisa-Marie Spiegel are a part of the core cast of "Tanvi The Great".