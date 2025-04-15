Sudanese Women Converts War Ordeal To Achievment

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Dr. Belgees Osman Fageer



Port Sudan ( Sudanow) The Sudanese women draw a honorable picture of steadiness and determination to make success despite difficulties and challenges because of war that obligated her to displace inside country or flee to safe place and incurring kinds of suffer. Global Queen Institution honored number of Sudanese women who realized successful achievements in different fields include economic empowerment and initiatives in education , health and social services. Sana Mohammad Ibrahim Saad pioneer in Civil Society organizations is a mother to 5 children. She graduated from Navigation Science Collage , master of administration and honorary doctorate of Entrepreneurship and Sharing Economy from American University in Cairo and chairman of the board of the directors in Zaad Volunteer Organization. Sanna said to (Sudanow) one of my daughters was sick , I came to Cairo in a treatment trip . I didn't witnessed war in Khartoum but was award of its sad details in eyes of my relatives and displaced Sudanese who I meet in Cairo. I tasted bitterness of war in their suffer on seeking for house, food or treatment . so I felt strong desire to help and support those weak of my homeland displaced people. I started with most vulnerable children sector. I found large number of Sudanese non-school children who deprived of eduction due to high cost of these schools and the family' s weak income or losting the offical douments that resulted due to obligatory displacing and cases of lootıng and theft . some of those childeren did'nt went to school for about two years. I launched initative of“the Acadamic Support” to four basic subjects to enbale them retun to school after war. Their number was 45 and now reached to 280. As we established an integrated social center inside our instituition from pre school educationtill Preparatory stage .Also in another field I launched new initiative of " honoring the dead“ which is humanitarian challenge face and still most displaced Sudanese in Egypt due to high Costs of Burial beside official measures , while some times they haven't money to bear it, so via these initiative we try to support and eliminate their suffer. Second initiative of“ Be a human” or alhawadith ) accident street) in Egypt” . it target to support patients via providing medicine or medical advices . as well as I worked in shelter homes centers. When war in Sudan brock out violently, thousands of Sudanese displaced to here , we saw them sleeping in street at Abdeen Square station. We contacted with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees ( UNHCR ) to provide shelter homes or tents but they refused on saying that it is not allowed according to the state laws. Three benefactors Sudanese opened their schools to Sudanese displaced . we thanks them, school of tomorrow generation, school of Sudan genius and school of Union. Our partners

Youth in the initiative transported those displaced to the schools, where they stayed , till they stabilize their situation and find suitable houses through support by some active organizations in field of housing or donations by some benefactors. Now I am responsible of safety shelter in housing camp (an organization partner to UNCHR. As we have department of emergency protection for who haven't house or haven't money to pay for rent . Now we can give support to the Sudanese displaced via our available capacities such as correct information or advice . I am very proud to help and service people”.

“ On describing the institution's celebration in International Women's Day under Solange of ( Emigrant woman cross – borders struggle and a dream to make future)” said the journalist Yousef AL-prof in that evening intermixed voices of migrants women from Sudan' Eretria, Syria and Yemen with their sisters Egyptian women in a rare humanitarian picture embodied challenge and determination. In celebration some of women who faced challenges were honored they could transform road of obligatory migration to achievement and persistence stories .a woman from Eretria said” Migration taught me how to build a palace from stones that hinders my way to success”.



“In last years, migration was a luxury for Sudanese woman or to change from a place to another one more comfortable. She hasn't any economic responsibility but depend on her father, husband or son. After war and finance crises that happened to most or all Sudanese families. She began improve her abilities to depend economically on herself and support her family. She directed to enter all fields of labor market strongly without fears” said Master Coach Hanan Badawee Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Global Queen Institution to (Sudanow) and continue , I work as child and woman development activist from Al-obied city in North Kurdufan . I graduated from Collage of Education and gained courses in many fields . I earned diplomas in building capacities and became master coach. I came to Egypt 2018 and established the institution in 2020 based on a vision of sustainable development to the society in all fields. our policy targeted in particular Woman and child beside qualifying women in all to empower them economically. I visited recently a bazar organized by a group of Sudanese women, where they show their products in a wonderful shape and high professional methods. I believe that if woman interested to improve her personal capacities and develop her family skills that will develop and progress her economical condition.



About funds to finance training activities in the institution said Master Coach Hanan” sometimes we find finance sponsors for big ceremonies as honoring and seminars but training activates are grants, the trainer pays cost of training materials and the certificates , but on me as trainers made all these courses voluntary and free . I organized many courses in handwork skills as embroideries , designs and hotels skills. On part of the institution programs, every year we honor ladies of different ages and work in various fields to focus on their successful experiences . in medical field we organize awareness campions to Brest cancer presented by professionals doctors. One of future plans open“ Displaced Woman's Sewing Machine operator” include all kinds of sewing. The project aim to improve skılls of women to ıncome soureces enable to be self independent ecnomicaly . we will organize a forum to all displaced women in world who are creative and exhibition to show and markt their production. The instituition targets to build capicities and improve skills in different fields to encourage woman as active and effective member in society. I call on all women to view the changes that have occurred during the war from a positive, not a negative, perspective. Strong willpower can turn dreams into reality”.



Sudanese youth tells her story to (Sudanow)“ What has been achieved wasn't easy, I faced many finance and Psychological suffering challenges... failed sometimes but I have risen again . My mother is the first supporter and the high spirit of ambition , determination inside me and strong will to success” said the Sudanese youth Tanzeel Mohamad Abdul-gader from Al-obied north Kurdufan who displaced to Egypt and she was honored by the Institution . Tanzeel told her success story.”. I managed via small store to finance my dream of aviation studying . homeland doesn't only geographical borders but legacy and values are inside our hearts where we live“ her words is a challengıng message to all obstacles that she tried to break. After finishing secondary stage I went to Cairo where I admitted in University of Cairo in College of Literatures, English department after the first year costs of the university for foreigner students became higher and pay on hard currency. I stopped studying and returned to Sudan. War effected serious negative impacts on All but I decided to overpass that and stand up again. I displaced with my family to Egypt and I have to work to help my mother provide the daily life costs for our family specially after my father death . After a year income became less than our requirement. So I opened a small store for Sudanese products . and Woman's beauty Salon for Sudanese ladies who have a special types of adornment . The project succussed, then I expanded in these direction and began to provide accessories to“ Al- jertig ceremony” which is very important for Sudanese to celebrate in wedding and special dresses and beautiful accessories , I started with“ al- jertig tray” that include wooden tools called (al huq). It paints and decorates with bountiful colors. It was not easy to make my“ Brand' but I tried many times and reviewed even the smallest details. I benefited from Egypt to develop my capacities via courses in design and computer. My finance condition became better and stable so I decided to return for learning to get a high certificate due it is strong and vital g weapon for all. I joined to Al-mashreq collage of aviation studying and languages of English and Germany. Studying intensive for two years, I am near to graduate as Air -hostess and will not stop my path to devlop my capicities more and more.

“ We realized number of goals and successes under Slogan of African woman is strong and able to do the impossible“ said to (Sudanow) Dr. Amna Fazaa chairman of the African Woman Club and went on saying the club is a social initiative consisted before 11 years under sponsorship of the national committee of the African Union to support and develop capacities of the African Women. Our activities concentrated to support displaced African woman who live in Egypt from all African countries. Global queen Institution's honoring to those brave woman expresses on social support and empowerment. Also approve that African woman could face challenges. Of 'course Sudanese woman gains the big share of the support Given the strong relationship between our two countries and the strong ties that bind our two nations addition to common culture and traditions. War is horrible challenge faces African woman in many countries and what happened in Sudan of displacing or obligatory migration effected bad psychological and finance repercussions on Sudanese woman. She directed to empower herself via training, courses and consisting economic projects. Some of difficulties of African women are lack of education, economic disempowerment , obstacles of wars and building capacities. But she is able to overseed all that. Also there are successful youth initiatives could utilized from modern technology in field of online- marketing for their products as they show good content through different social media apps.