President Aoun Asserts Lebanese Army Secures South as Israel Withdraws
(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun announced on Monday that the Lebanese army is now fully operational in areas previously vacated by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
Aoun stated that "the Lebanese army is fully engaged in the villages and towns from which Israeli forces have withdrawn, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 1701." He further noted that the army is diligently seizing all forms of weapons and ammunition, which he described as "a clear indication of its capacity to ensure citizens' safety."
Resolution 1701, adopted in 2006, marked the end of a month-long conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, mandating the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the deployment of the Lebanese army to the southern border, and prohibiting unauthorized weapons south of the Litani River.
Aoun expressed gratitude to the United States for "its continued assistance to the Lebanese army and various public institutions," while calling on the U.S. Senate to "respond to Lebanon's needs in general, and to those of the army and security forces in particular."
Grove reiterated the U.S. commitment to supporting Lebanon across various sectors, including defense, education, and social services.
