(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

In the English county of North Yorkshire, one of the oldest pubs, which has been in operation for 460 years, has closed, Azernews reports.

The Windmill Inn pub, located in the village of Linton, first opened its doors in 1564 during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I. The publication notes that in recent years, the establishment has been facing difficult times.

"At the moment, the term of the contract with the tenants has come to an end. They simply didn't want to extend it," said the pub's general manager.

It is expected that the pub could reopen after new tenants are found.

The closure of such a historic venue highlights the challenges faced by traditional pubs across the UK. With changing consumer habits, rising operational costs, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many long-established pubs are struggling to survive. The Windmill Inn, however, stands as a testament to the rich cultural heritage of England's pub scene. Its closure serves as a reminder of the fragility of local institutions, many of which have been staples in their communities for centuries. Whether it reopens or becomes part of history, the Windmill Inn's legacy will remain a significant part of North Yorkshire's story.