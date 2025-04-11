EAM Jaishankar: Extradition Of Tahawwur Rana A Big Step Towards Justice For 26/11 Victims

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) In a major breakthrough in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case, key conspirator Tahawwur Hussain Rana has been extradited to India by the US. The move marks a significant step forward in India's long-standing efforts to bring those responsible for the 2008 attacks to justice.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar hailed the development, describing it as a crucial moment in the fight against terrorism.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said: "Appreciate the counter-terrorism cooperation between our two countries. This is indeed a big step in ensuring justice for the victims of 26/11 attacks."

S. Jaishankar was in fact responding to US State Secretary Marco Rubio's remark on Rana's successful handover from American authorities to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Rubio wrote on X: "We extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face charges for his role in the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. Together, with India, we've long sought justice for the 166 people, including 6 Americans, who lost their lives in these attacks. I'm glad that day has come."

The US State Department, while confirming the extradition on Thursday, reiterated Washington's support for India in its pursuit of justice.

Spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated: "On April 9, the United States had extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face justice for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack."

"The United States has long supported India's efforts to ensure those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice, and as President Trump has said, the United States and India will continue to work together to combat the global scourge of terrorism," she added.

She said: "I encourage you to look them up and to find out exactly how horrible this was in the importance of this situation today."

Earlier, following his arrival in India on Thursday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) confirmed Rana's custody. A Delhi court remanded him to NIA custody for 18 days, with interrogation already underway as of Friday.

Rana, a Pakistani- Canadian national, is accused of helping plan and facilitate the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in which 166 people, including six American citizens, lost their lives.

The attacks, carried out by Pakistani terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, intensified counter-terrorism cooperation between India and the United States.