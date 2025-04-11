403
Hollywood icon criticizes ‘Russiagate lies’
(MENAFN) Renowned filmmaker Oliver Stone has harshly criticized the narrative that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, calling the claims false and part of a broader campaign of deception.
Democrats have long alleged that the Kremlin orchestrated efforts to help Donald Trump win the presidency. A 2019 report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded that Russia had indeed interfered “in sweeping and systematic fashion,” primarily through cyberattacks and online influence campaigns. However, the investigation did not find sufficient evidence that Trump’s campaign had conspired with the Russian government.
In a recent interview with Fox News, Stone was asked if Trump is justified in challenging the FBI and CIA in light of the Russia probe. The director responded with strong support for Trump’s stance.
“I hate what they did with Russiagate,” Stone said. “It was all lies—just lies being fed to the American public. I applaud [Trump] for pushing back.”
Stone also criticized the broader narrative of hostility toward Russia and China, calling it dangerous and un-American. “They’re potentially our greatest partners,” he said. “This whole idea that they’re our enemies has been implanted in us through propaganda.”
Although several former Trump associates were charged during the Mueller investigation, Trump himself was not indicted. He has consistently claimed that the probe was a politically motivated “witch hunt” designed to delegitimize his presidency. The Kremlin, too, has denied any election interference, with President Vladimir Putin dismissing the allegations as imaginary and driven by hysteria.
Stone, known for directing politically charged films like JFK and Platoon, has previously voiced skepticism toward U.S. intelligence narratives and mainstream media portrayals of foreign policy.
