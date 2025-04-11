IPL2025: Sanju Samson Takes Part In Fan Engagement Programme In Jaipur

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 11 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson was out and about the Pink City participating in fan engagement initiatives organised by the official broadcasters, ahead of their next match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 202s. As part of broadcaster JioStar's exciting fan engagement initiative, 'Star Nahi Far', Sanju interacted with fans in various programmes in Jaipur.

'Star Nahi Far', the nationwide campaign aims to bridge the gap between cricketing stars and their fans-and Samson's action-packed day in Jaipur delivered exactly that: unforgettable moments and heartfelt interactions, the broadcaster informed in a release on Friday.

Joined by JioStar presenter Sahiba Bali, Samson kicked off the day with a heartwarming visit to Jaipuria Cricket Academy, where he interacted with budding young cricketers. His energy, stories, and candid answers lit up the kids' faces, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

The buzz continued at the bustling Agarwal PG College, where students cheered, engaged in playful banter, and shared a few light-hearted moments with their TATA IPL hero. Lucky Glance winners also got the rare chance to step on stage for a special photo opportunity with the Royals' captain.

Adding a picturesque twist to the day, Samson and Sahiba headed to the iconic Albert Hall Museum, blending the love for cricket with Jaipur's stunning cultural backdrop. The day concluded on a perfect note, with the duo enjoying a traditional Rajasthani meal together-bringing a touch of local flavour to an already memorable experience.

Through 'Star Nahi Far', JioStar continues to redefine fan experiences by bringing cricketing idols closer to their supporters. With intimate, up-close interactions like these, the initiative strengthens the emotional connection between players and fans, making the game feel even more personal and special.

Rajasthan Royals are currently placed seventh in the points table with two wins from five matches. They lost their last match in IPL 2025 to the Gujarat Titans. Winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, the Rajasthan Royals will play their first match at their traditional home against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday (April 13).