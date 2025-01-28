JREEEF Launches Second Phase Of SEED Project In Jordan Valley

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan and Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF) of the of Energy and Mineral Resources on Tuesday signed an agreement to launch the second phase of the Sustainable Environment and Economic Development Project (SEED).

Funded by the Canadian with JD11 million, the initiative aims to improve energy efficiency and promote renewable energy in the southern Jordan Valley.

The five-year project will integrate efforts across the energy, water and food sectors (NEXUS) to achieve sustainable and comprehensive development in the region.

The scheme is expected to boost the local economy and enhance the quality of life in local communities.

This phase will focus on raising community awareness about renewable energy and energy efficiency.

It will also implement practical solutions, including establishing an electric vehicle charging station and conducting energy audits for government buildings in the Southern Jordan Valley.

Energy efficiency improvements will also be carried out in three public schools and three health centres.

The project will also deliver training programmes for employees of small- and medium-sized enterprises and civil society organisations.

Entrepreneurship programmes will be developed to create new job opportunities, and local municipalities will receive capacity-building support.

JREEEF Director Rasmi Hamzeh emphasised that the project represents an "important" step in boosting partnerships with the Canadian government to achieve Jordan's developmental goals.

He highlighted the Kingdom's commitment to sustainable development by adopting innovative renewable energy solutions.

SEED Director Mohammad Ramadan noted that this phase builds on the "success" of the first phase, which was implemented in Ajloun Governorate and Deir Alla District.

During the first phase, energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions were introduced in 11 government buildings, including six schools and five health centres.

Two solar power stations, with a capacity of 952 kilowatts each, were also established for the municipalities of Deir Alla and Al Madi.