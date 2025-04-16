UAE: New Fire Safety Rule Goes Into Effect Automatic Blaze Suppression System Mandatory For Buses

The UAE government has mandated the installation of advanced fire extinguishing systems on all school buses to enhance transport safety. Effective April 15, buses must be equipped with systems for rapid engine fire detection and automatic extinguishing.

This initiative is expected to safeguard around 500,000 children during their daily commutes.“The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has officially mandated that all school buses in the UAE must be equipped with certified fire suppression systems,” David Campbell, General Manager for Dubai Civil Defence's Emirates Safety Laboratory, told Khaleej Times.“Starting from April 15, 2025, the concerned Emirates Road Transport Authorities have confirmed that permits for school buses lacking a MoIAT-certified system will not be issued or renewed after this date.”

The initial phase of this initiative currently focuses on school buses. However, it is essential to note that this regulation is not limited exclusively to school transportation. The standard also applies to all new and existing buses - including single-deck, double-deck, rigid, or articulated vehicles - with a passenger capacity exceeding 22, including the driver, operating throughout the UAE.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

David Campbell emphasised,“While our primary focus is on enhancing safety for school buses, this regulation is designed to cover a broader spectrum of public transport. It is a proactive measure to ensure the safety of all bus passengers across the country.”

When asked about potential future regulations, Campbell stated,“Currently, there are no official announcements regarding future regulations. However, there is potential for subsequent phases in which the mandatory installation of fire suppression systems could possibly extend to other public, commercial, and private vehicles across the UAE, such as fixed and mobile cranes, freight vehicles, heavy earth-moving vehicles, lifting equipment, elevated platforms, military vehicles, and trains.”

On compliance, he assured,“We will conduct annual audits of manufacturers and installers, while local transport authorities will verify that all systems are MoIAT-certified.”

Reacton Fire Suppression, a UK-based manufacturer operating in the UAE, is gearing up to install these systems in collaboration with TABRA, a provider of safety products for vehicles. CEO Sam Malins explained the technology behind these systems, stating,“Our automatic fire suppression systems are designed to detect and extinguish fires rapidly, particularly in high-risk areas like the engine compartment. These systems use heat-sensitive tubing and a fire suppression agent to quickly smother flames, ensuring the safety of children and drivers alike.”

Malins outlined the company's proactive strategy, highlighting their efforts to increase production in anticipation of the upcoming regulation. He stated,“We have been ramping up production to meet the growing demand ahead of the law's implementation. By collaborating closely with TABRA, our goal is to ensure that all 17,000 school buses are equipped with these vital systems within the next 12 months.” This collaborative effort is aimed at enhancing safety for children during their daily commutes.

He praised the UAE's forward-thinking safety measures, asserting that these systems are critical for protecting lives.“To date, we have successfully installed over 2,500 systems, and we've already witnessed firsthand how one of these deployments prevented a potentially serious incident. This underscores the importance of our work,” he noted.

Hassan Hijazi, General Manager of TABRA, emphasised the company's long-standing commitment to safety. He mentioned that TABRA works closely with transport operators to ensure that installations are executed with precision and care.“Our highly trained team conducts meticulous installations and regular checks to minimize vehicle downtime, ensuring that safety is never compromised,” he explained.

In discussing their quality assurance practices, Hijazi remarked,“We exclusively use certified products, and our rigorous quality control checks guarantee that every installation meets regulatory standards. This attention to detail is crucial in maintaining the integrity of our safety systems.”

Hassan Hijazi highlighted that school buses represent the initial phase of this rollout, stating,“It's important to note that school buses are the first phase of roll-out on buses. Over the coming years, we will see more types of vehicles requiring automatic fire suppression, and we are well placed to support these future plans.”