UAE: Syrian Expats 'Can't Wait' To Go Home As Flights To Resume Soon

In what is indeed a long-lost dream becoming a reality, Syrian expats across the UAE are overwhelmed with anticipation as the General Civil Aviation Authority announced the resumption of flights to Syria .

After years of separation, heartache, and uncertainty, and months following the fall of Bashar Al Assad's regime, the skies are once again opening up for those yearning to return to their roots.

“It's now one flight away,” said Layla Amir, a 25-year-old Dubai resident. Layla woke up this morning to the news that she may return to her home country any moment she wants without any hassle.“I still remember the last time I hugged my grandma; that was when I came to the country in 2019,” recalled Layla.

All flights between Syria and the UAE were suspended in early January following the fall of Bashar Al Assad's administration in December 2024. On January 7, a Syrian Airlines flight to Sharjah carrying 145 Syrian passengers was the first international commercial flight to depart from Damascus after the fall of the Assad regime.

“My grandma passed away in 2022,” said Layla. Despite her multiple attempts to travel back, restrictions and the political situation limited her ability to return.“It definitely feels like a breather to know the situation is coming back to normal; the nation has endured a lot,” she added.

The announcement follows a high-level meeting between UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Syrian leader Ahmed Al Sharaa, emphasising the UAE's commitment to supporting the Syrian people during this transitional period.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Asim Mustafa, who heard the news during work, was elated. Knowing that flights to and from Syria had been suspended due to the civil war, Asim's initial thought was,“This is it! I can go back!” He has been longing to return to the streets of Aleppo for at least seven years, where he grew up.

“The last time I met my family, we had a meeting point in Turkey to ease travel for me and my siblings who live in different regions around the world,” he recalled.“Now we can all make plans to meet in our home in Aleppo.”

Last week, the General Civil Aviation Authority of Saudi Arabia also announced that a team would visit Syria to prepare for resuming flights between the two countries.

Meanwhile, in Abu Dhabi, 45-year-old Samir Al Khateb emphasised that this milestone of his country coming back stronger only makes him prouder.“Syria is coming back, and we are definitely going back.” Samir said he can't wait to take his kids back home to show them the neighbourhoods he grew up in and their“roots.”

“They always ask when we can visit Syria. In the past years, I was always hesitant about our summer plans,” Samir said.

Recalling the struggles of his fellow Syrians who have endured so much, he added,“Syria has a strong youth community that will rebuild it; the sense of community is strong among its people.”