(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG) , through Google, is currently appealing a significant antitrust fine imposed by the European Union. The fine, amounting to €4.3 billion (approximately $4.5 billion), is the largest ever levied by the EU. The case, which began in 2018, accuses of using its power to maintain dominance in the search engine sector. This involves requiring handset manufacturers to pre-install Google Search and to access the Play Store, offering incentives for pre-installation, and restricting the use of unapproved Android versions.

EU lawyers argue that Google used a“carrot and stick strategy” to control the Android ecosystem, as highlighted by Fernando Castillo de la Torre, representing the EU regulator. The General Court previously reduced the fine by 5% to €4.125 billion, affirming that Google imposed unlawful restrictions. This reduction was due to differences in reasoning from the Commission. A final ruling is expected soon, and the outcome could have significant implications for Google's business practices in Europe.

Despite these legal challenges, Alphabet's stock remains strong, reaching a high of $195.40 today. This indicates investor confidence in the company's ability to navigate regulatory hurdles and continue its growth trajectory. The stock's performance reflects the market's belief in Google's innovation and market appeal, even as it faces scrutiny from regulators.

President Donald Trump has criticized the EU's penalties on Big Tech companies, including Google, describing them as a form of taxation. This criticism highlights the ongoing debate over the regulation of technology giants and their influence on global markets. As Google awaits the final ruling, the case underscores the complex relationship between innovation, market dominance and regulatory oversight.

Alphabet is a collection of companies, the largest of which is Google. Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998 and the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. Billions of people use its wide range of popular products and platforms each day, like Search, Ads, Chrome, Cloud, YouTube and Android. For more information, visit the company's website at .

