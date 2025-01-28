WEC Energy Group To Announce 2024 Fourth-Quarter And Year-End Financial Results Feb. 4
Date
1/28/2025 12:02:08 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
MILWAUKEE, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WEC energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC ) will issue its 2024 fourth-quarter and full-year earnings news release before the stock market opens Tuesday, Feb. 4. A conference call for investors and security analysts is scheduled for the same day at 1 p.m. Central time.
Detailed financial information will be available on the WEC Energy Group website by 6:30 a.m. Central time Feb. 4.
To listen to webcast
Go to wecenergygroup .
Under 'Webcasts,' select 'Q4 Earnings' at any point within 15 minutes of the start of the call.
To listen to conference call
Conference ID: 3088105
Live: 888-330-2443. International: 240-789-2728
Replay: 800-770-2030. International: 647-362-9199
(replay available for two weeks following event)
WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC ), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.7 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.
The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in states ranging from South Dakota to Texas.
WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 34,000 stockholders of record, 7,000 employees and more than $47 billion of assets.
SOURCE WEC Energy Group
