Excel Dryer Secures International A' Design Award For Products In Bathroom Furniture And Sanitary Ware Design Category

Complex Thoughts Hand Dryer and D|VERSE Integrated Sink System, featuring Excel Dryer's XLERATORsync® Hand Dryer recognized for blending functionality with creative design.

- William Gagnon, COO, Excel DryerEAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Excel Dryer, Inc. , the pioneering force behind touchless, high-efficiency hand dryers found in restrooms worldwide, recently secured the prestigious A' Design Award in the Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Category for its Complex Thoughts Hand Dryer designed by Artists For Humanity Artist Takii Samuels. In addition, D|13 Group 's D|VERSE Integrated Sink System, featuring Excel Dryer's XLERATORsyncHand Dryer, received the A' Design Award in the same category. The A' Design Award's competition is one of the world's largest, most esteemed design accolades.For the Complex Thoughts Hand Dryer, Excel Dryer used its proprietary digital imaging technology to transfer the art onto the hand dryer covers. This transformed an industrial commercial product into a piece of art that reflected the mission of Artists For Humanity, a Boston nonprofit organization, blending functionality and creativity to keep hands hygienic and clean while being aesthetically pleasing.“Partnering with Artists For Humanity, we aimed to inspire through a nontraditional medium: transforming everyday objects-in this case, our XLERATORHand Dryer-into art,” said William Gagnon, COO, Excel Dryer.“This initiative reflected our commitment to social responsibility, leveraging art and our dryers to give back to the community.”The cutting-edge D|VERSE Integrated Sink System transforms the restroom experience by seamlessly integrating touchless washing, rinsing and drying fixtures into one sleek, efficient unit. It offers architects versatile options that align with their creative visions for restroom designs, and features Excel Dryer's XLERATORsync Hand Dryer for hygienic, cost-effective and sustainable touchless hand drying.“The creative challenge with the D|VERSE Integrated Sink System was balancing complete customization with functionality to meet architects' and designers' desires for unobtrusive, efficient restroom solutions,” said Gagnon, who is also co-owner of the D|13 Group.“We uncovered a preference for below-sight-line solutions, which informed the design, incorporating handwashing and drying into one aesthetically pleasing system.”“Our customizable design allows architects to transform restroom aesthetics and provide the ultimate user experience,” said John Freitas, general manager of D|13 Group.“This innovative approach elevates restroom functionality while aligning with modern design preferences and consumer demand for sustainability and hygiene.”About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATORHand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.###

