Mamata Banerjee Remembers Netaji’S Connections With Germany At Kolkata Book Fair

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 28 (IANS) At the inauguration of the 48th Kolkata International Fair on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee remembers the connections of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose with Germany.

“The main string that connects Germany with India and Bengal is Netaji. His daughter is still in that country. I had an opportunity to meet her once. How Netaji fought for the freedom of the country should always be remembered. Our country is a place of many religions and many languages and each respects the other,” the Chief Minister said at the inauguration of the annual event.

Germany is the theme country of the event this year because the Kolkata Book Fair started in 1976 inspired by the world's first book fair which was organised in Germany's Frankfurt in 1949.

The Chief Minister claimed credit for her government to give the annual event a permanent venue.

“Previously, the venue was temporary. Tension prevailed every year before the event regarding uncertainties over the venue. But now there is a permanent venue for the event,” the Chief Minister said.

She further claimed that even in the midst of the current digital world craze, the love for books among the common people is intact.

“In the event last year, there was a record footfall of 30 lakhs of people. We hope that that record will be surpassed this time. Books are not items of decoration for the bookshelves. You need to decorate your heart with books. I want more people to read books so that the Kolkata Book Fair flourishes more,” said the Chief Minister.

The last day of the annual event this year is February 9. Unlike previous years, this time there will not be the participation of publishers from Bangladesh at the annual event due to the political crisis there.