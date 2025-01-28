Frandevco Announces Stephanie Ruby As New Vice President Of Franchise Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Sung OhmCORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FranDevCo , a leader in franchise development services, is excited to announce the appointment of Stephanie Ruby as Vice President of Franchise Development. With over a decade of experience in franchising and a proven track record in franchise development, Ruby is positioned to make a significant impact on FranDevCo's growth trajectory.Ruby's appointment comes at a pivotal time for FranDevCo, following the recent announcement of new ownership under Full Spectrum, a portfolio company of L2 Capital and the parent company of iFranchise Group and TopFire Media. This strategic partnership positions FranDevCo to further expand its multi-channel franchise services and support for franchise brands. With over 100 years of combined industry expertise, FranDevCo's team consistently provides a robust platform for businesses looking to scale in the competitive franchise landscape.In her new role, Ruby will focus on expanding FranDevCo's portfolio of franchise brands while connecting top-performing franchisees with opportunities that align with their goals. Her extensive experience managing and directing franchise development-spanning industries such as weight loss, pest control, artisanal baking, and junk hauling-positions her as a versatile leader adept at navigating FranDevCo's diverse brand portfolio.“As an industry leader, Stephanie's invaluable insights and leadership will have a transformative impact on our portfolio of franchise brands and their franchisees,” said Sung Ohm , President & CEO of FranDevCo.“Her expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to empower franchise owners with the necessary tools and guidance to achieve scalable success.”Ruby's dedication to franchise growth aligns with FranDevCo's commitment to providing franchisees with unparalleled support, from staffing and training to operational guidance. By leveraging FranDevCo's full-service recruitment capabilities, excellent follow-through, and exceptional support, franchisees can confidently build successful businesses from start to finish.FranDevCo is redefining franchise development by connecting entrepreneurs with thriving business concepts and providing comprehensive support throughout their journey. By generating extraordinary value and growth, FranDevCo is transforming good brands into great businesses.

