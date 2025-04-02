Sonic Launches TSA-Approved Intermediate Aviation Toolset With Rugged Mobile Case

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A step up from the basic aviation toolset, the intermediate set is designed for aviation technicians who are or are working towards becoming airframe and powerplant (A&P) technicians. The intermediate toolset is the perfect solution for hassle-free travel yet robust enough to tackle most aviation repair and service jobs.

"The Aviation Toolset and Mobile Case balance the competing portability needs but with quick access to a thorough set of hand tools to get the job done. Its meticulous design ensures technicians can quickly and easily access any tool they need via its innovative drawer system that can display every tool at once," said Colby McConnell, Co-founder and CEO, Sonic USA. "It's a big deal to be able to carry such a large quantity of tools, 263 to be exact, in such a small, smartly designed footprint. And there's still room for additional tools. We're excited to offer such a comprehensive yet portable option for technicians who must frequently travel. It's a must for Fly Away Techs."

The mobile case comprises a durable, injection-molded body made of copolymer polypropylene. The rugged exterior is designed to withstand rough usage and harsh weather conditions. Aiding its portability, the case features two side handles, a telescoping handle, and four sturdy, silent, self-oiling wheels. Modeled after Sonic's storage and cabinetry, the case contains an anti-tilting mechanism to stop tools from accidentally falling out when the drawers are open.

Inside, the custom Sonic Foam System (SFS)provides an edge for conducting mobile service. When the toolset is in motion, technicians don't need to worry about tools becoming jumbled and falling out of place. The two-toned chemical-resistant foam interior also maximizes storage space while keeping tools organized during the job. The SFS, via independent time studies, has proven to accelerate toolbox inventory checks while reducing the number of misplaced tools, all the while improving retrieval, return, and, most importantly, service and repair times compared to traditional storage methods.

On the outside, a metal reinforced padlock hole enables technicians to completely secure all compartments with one single lock, as desired. To further aid organization and prevent cross-contamination with other toosets, serialized tool ID laser etching comes standard on each tool. Custom etching is available at an additional cost.

