16Th Finance Commission Team To Visit Tripura On Jan 29

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Jan 28 (IANS) The 16th Finance Commission headed by Chairman Arvind Panagariya would hold a series of meetings simultaneously with the Tripura and various stakeholders such as parties, rural and urban local bodies, and representatives of trade, Industries, and Commerce here during its four-day visit to the state from Wednesday, an official said.

The 12-member Finance Commission team headed by its Chairman would arrive here on Wednesday and visit various parts of Tripura, besides holding more than a dozen meetings with various stakeholders.

A senior Tripura government official said that the Commission would hold the all-important meeting with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, his Cabinet members, Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, and Secretaries of various departments on Thursday (January 30).

On the same day, the Commission would hold meetings with Panchayat Raj institutions, urban local bodies, representatives of the Tripura Tribal Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), leaders of various political parties, and representatives of trade, commerce, and industry bodies.

The Finance Commission Chairman, four of its members, and other accompanying officials would also visit various tourist places of Gomati, Sepahijala, and West Tripura districts.

The 16th Finance Commission was constituted on December 31, 2023, with Panagariya, former NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman, as its Chairman.

The four full-time members include Ajay Narayan Jha, former member, the 15th Finance Commission, and former Secretary, Expenditure, Annie George Mathew, former Special Secretary, Expenditure, Manoj Panda, former director at the Institute of Economic Growth and Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor, State Bank of India.

The 16th Finance Commission headed by its Chairman already visited various northeastern states and held meetings with the state governments, various stakeholders, and leaders of political parties.

According to officials, the 16th Finance Commission's recommendations would be available by October 31, 2025, covering an award period of five years starting from April 1, 2026.