Proteus And Barrel Strength Partners Team Up To Expand Access To Bourbon Investment Opportunities

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteus, LLC ("Proteus"), a leading alternative platform, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Barrel Strength Partners, LLC ("Barrel Strength"), an investment manager focused on specialty financing within the Kentucky bourbon industry. This partnership introduces an investment opportunity designed to broaden access to the Kentucky bourbon for Registered Investment Advisors ("RIAs") and their qualified clients.

"We are excited to partner with Barrel Strength Partners to bring this distinctive opportunity to our platform," said Jason Brown, CEO of Proteus. "Their innovative approach to financing within the bourbon industry aligns extremely well with the Proteus mission to provide RIAs and their clients with access to institutional-grade, alternative investment opportunities. We are working together to unlock a market segment that combines cultural heritage with compelling investment potential."

According to Ian Rupert, Co-Founder at Barrel Strength Partners, "As demand grows for our innovative financing approach within the bourbon industry, the Proteus Platform allows us to focus on our brand and distillery partners. We have the opportunity to grow our investor base through their platform, and better service our existing investors. Partnering with Proteus was a logical next step in the growth of our business."

The Proteus Platform enables RIAs to access Barrel Strength's bourbon financing strategies, which will be structured as annual vintages. These strategies are designed to provide diversification and risk mitigation, with a portfolio constructed to include multiple distilleries, brands, mash bills, and age statements. Barrel Strength brings market expertise and a disciplined approach to bourbon industry financing, offering capital solutions through warehouse receipt purchases, support for production expansion, and secondary market opportunities.

About Proteus: Proteus is an investment platform developed to provide qualified investors with efficient access to private market opportunities, including private funds, co-investments, model portfolios and alternative investment pools. The platform streamlines the investment process for both Wealth Advisers and Fund Sponsors. Wealth Advisers use the platform to research managers and investments, review due diligence materials, construct portfolios of alternative assets and deploy capital through feeder funds managed by Proteus. Fund Sponsors partner with Proteus to provide qualified investors with access to their investment products through a controlled, scalable, technology-focused solution. Proteus, LLC is registered as an investment adviser with the SEC. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For more information, visit .

About Barrel Strength Partners: Barrel Strength Partners is a specialized investment firm dedicated to financing the Kentucky bourbon industry. By leveraging industry knowledge and strategic relationships, Barrel Strength Partners provides tailored capital solutions that empower bourbon brands and distilleries to achieve sustainable growth. The Barrel Strength team has been involved in bourbon industry financing since 2017. Barrel Strength Partners, LLC is an exempt reporting adviser that is not required to register with the SEC in reliance on the private fund adviser exemption available under Section 203(m) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. For more information, visit .

Proteus and Barrel Strength Partners are unaffiliated companies. No compensation was shared for any endorsements provided above.

