Mikeworldwide Appoints New UK Managing Director

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - MikeWorldWide has appointed former KWT Global leader Sarah Moloney as its new managing director in London, while general manager Tom Berry becomes chair of the UK office.



Moloney had spent eight years at KWT Global, and had been London MD since 2017. She has also been a director at Golin and Nelson Bostock Communications.



She told PRovoke Media:“KWT was an amazing agency, similar to MWW in that it was a US business wanting to expand in the UK market. What really attracted me to MWW is that it is independent, mid-sized, agile, employee-first, and all about adding value to clients. The other thing that drove me to the agency was [CEO] Michael Kempner's's relentless focus and investment in innovation, including a sophisticated AI offering to be unveiled in the coming weeks.



“There's lots of excitement within the agency about our investment in tech and in this market – the UK is an important market for the business and for brands, and we plan to grow significantly here and, in time, into core European markets.”



Moloney said her focus would be on“continuing to build on our client offering and roster, advancing brand reputation and relevancy through impactful communications, and really looking at that growth piece for the UK business. Tom is a real force and an amazing communicator, so it's building on what he's done, taking the agency to the next point in its growth trajectory - and taking the great team on that journey too.”



Kempner said:“In the era of mega-mergers, Sarah is the ideal person to guide clients and our people with the necessary agility, strength, and bespoke marketing solutions required to compete in a rapidly evolving landscape. As an earned first, yet fully integrated leader, she has the grit, experience, and vision to help accelerate the growth of MikeWorldWide as one of the leading mid-size agencies in the UK.”



In Berry's new role, he will provide counsel for Moloney, as well as providing strategic consultancy for a roster of clients at the agency worldwide, and continuing with his non-exec and trustee duties.



Berry was co-owner and chair of B2B technology agency Chameleon, which sold to MWW in 2021 ; he returned to the firm in 2023 . He told PRovoke Media:“When it comes to agencies, it recently feels like I've had more returns than M&S on Boxing Day. I've really enjoyed being back at MikeWorldWide for the past 18 months – and we have done some great things – but it's time for someone with infinitely more talent than me to take over as MD full time.



“Sarah is absolutely awesome, and I really happy to be staying on to support her as chair and in a client-facing capacity.”



MWW's clients in London include the Sunday Times, TeamViewer, Sky Media, StubHub International, Ivanti, Lineage, ATG Entertainment and The Employers' Network for Equality and Inclusion. It has a team of 16 in London and 250 worldwide.

