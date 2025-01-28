China - Significant advancement in AI footage technology
Date
1/28/2025 7:46:47 AM
(MENAFN) A Chinese AI digital maker stated that only with 10 seconds, he made a 4-second footage with the resolution of 512p resulting a significant advancement
Vidu 2.0., the upgraded groundbreaking footage production model, is brought to light by AI firm located in Beijing, The ShengShu Technology.
Based on a news agency in china, it is declared that the upgraded footage creation equipment, Vidu 2.0, can generate a 4-second footage with the resolution of 512p.
Vidu 2.0 is able to generate a 60-second footage at the price of 0,33 dollars.
Footage creation technology have brilliantly achieved advancements in quality. However, the amount of time needed to generate these footages has been extremely difficult for the majority of the models.
Many footage creation models used to inquire the consumers with free access to hang on for hours to create only one footage before Vidu 1.0 launched.
