Armenia's Narratives On Western Azerbaijanis Debunked By New Survey

Akbar Novruz
On January 8, 2025, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan
stated that Azerbaijanis left Armenia voluntarily during the Soviet
Union's collapse, asserting that they departed in a "civilized
manner," with many exchanging apartments and receiving
compensation. His comments, however, contradict both historical
accounts and recent research.
A few days ago, prior to Mirzoyan's statement, former Armenian
President Levon Ter-Petrosyan's 1993 comments came to light,
admitting that ethnic cleansing was systematically pursued by
Armenia against Western Azerbaijanis, aiming for demographic
advantage. Ter-Petrosyan's admission, alongside Mirzoyan's claim,
exposed a significant disparity between official narratives and
historical facts.
To challenge Mirzoyan's claim, the Center for Social Research
conducted a survey among 1,000 Western Azerbaijanis who were
expelled from their historical lands before and during 1988. The
findings reveal stark contradictions to the Armenian Foreign
Minister's statements, affirming that Western Azerbaijanis were
victims of forced expulsion and violence, not voluntary
migration.
Findings from the Sociological Survey:
Forced Expulsion, Not Voluntary Migration : A
resounding 93.1% of respondents affirmed that they were forced to
leave their homes due to violence, pressure, and threats, directly
challenging the Armenian government's narrative of voluntary
departure. Only a small percentage (0.7%) of individuals who had
migrated prior to 1988 stated that they left voluntarily. The
remaining 6.2% of respondents were unsure or could not answer,
further highlighting the high level of coercion involved in their
displacement.
The Ethnic Cleansing Escalated in 1988 : The
survey found that 87.1% of participants were expelled from their
homes in 1988, marking the peak of the Armenian government's policy
of ethnic cleansing. This year saw widespread violence and
systematic efforts to displace Azerbaijanis from their historical
territories. Some respondents (9.9%) were expelled between 1960 and
1987, and 3.0% were forced to leave by 1960. These results
highlight the intensification of Armenia's deportation policies in
1988, which disrupted the ethnic and social fabric of the
region.
Absence of Compensation : A striking finding
from the survey was that none of the respondents reported receiving
compensation for the properties they left behind, directly
contradicting Mirzoyan's statement that 160,000 Azerbaijanis were
compensated by the Armenian government. A full 98.5% of survey
participants stated they did not receive any form of compensation,
further debunking the official claim.
Property Rights Violations : In response to
claims that Azerbaijanis had sold or exchanged their properties
voluntarily, the survey revealed widespread violations of property
rights. A significant 91.6% of respondents confirmed that they were
forced to leave the homes they lived in. Only 2.1% said they sold
their apartments, and 4.4% indicated they exchanged properties,
often under duress. The findings suggest that even those who sold
or exchanged their homes did so in the face of extreme pressure and
violence, disproving the idea of a voluntary process.
Uncertainty About Property Fate : When asked
about the fate of their homes after they were expelled, 64.7% of
respondents reported that they had no information about what
happened to their properties. This lack of transparency and the
uncertain future of their homes further underline the injustice and
violations of property rights faced by Western Azerbaijanis during
their expulsion.
The Right to Return : Despite the trauma of
forced displacement, 63.5% of Western Azerbaijanis expressed full
belief that they would one day be able to return to their ancestral
lands. This belief in the restoration of their rights reflects a
strong sense of attachment to their historical territories. A
further 20.8% of respondents expressed partial belief in the right
to return. These findings reveal that, despite the hardships faced
by these individuals, the desire for return remains central to
their identity and aspirations.
Support for Peaceful Dialogue in the Return
Process : The majority of respondents (64.5%) indicated
that the return to their historical lands should be pursued through
dialogue and peaceful means. However, a smaller group (12.6%)
believed international pressure and mediation could facilitate the
process, while 15.9% supported the idea of military force as a
potential solution. These varied responses underscore the urgency
felt by Western Azerbaijanis regarding the restoration of their
rights and the return to their lands.
Deep Emotional and Cultural Attachment : A
significant 87.6% of respondents expressed a strong emotional
attachment to their historical lands, viewing the restoration of
their rights not only as a legal matter but as an essential part of
their national and cultural identity. For these individuals, the
return to their lands represents a vital step in reconnecting with
their heritage and rebuilding their cultural roots.
Conclusion
The findings of this sociological survey provide compelling
evidence that contradicts the Armenian government's narrative of
voluntary migration and compensation. The overwhelming majority of
Western Azerbaijanis were forcibly displaced through violence,
pressure, and intimidation, often without compensation or any
recourse to justice for the violations of their property rights.
These results confirm the long-standing policy of ethnic cleansing
carried out by Armenia against the Azerbaijani population, a policy
that intensified in 1988 and had lasting effects on the region's
demographic and social structure.
Despite these injustices, Western Azerbaijanis remain hopeful
that their right to return to their historical lands will one day
be realized. Their deep attachment to their ancestral territories
and their firm belief in the restoration of their rights signal
that this issue will remain a central part of their identity and
their national agenda moving forward.
