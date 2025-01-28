AI Agent & Copilot Summit Agenda Now Available

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Building Agents & Copilots in Copilot Studio and Azure AI Foundry

Using Agents & Copilots in Power Platform

Using Agents & Copilots in D365 BC and F&O/SCM

AI Data readiness and modernization

Responsible AI and cybersecurity Using Agents & Copilots in M365 Modern Work

"The agenda for AI Agent & Copilot Summit features an incredible list of more than 60 speakers from Microsoft, the partner community, and customers. These AI and business experts are poised to deliver a powerful mix of strategic AI insights, guidance, and real-world experiences that make this a one-of-a-kind event," said Dynamic Communities CEO John Siefert.

You can view the full agenda, which is organized by "Main Stage" sessions for the first part of the day, lunch, AI Solution Showcase sessions, and "Breakout Masterclass" sessions, here .

"Our programming committee went through a rigorous review and vetting process, leveraging the best insights of top leaders in the Microsoft partner/user community to ensure attendees learn the opportunities, impact, and outcomes enabled by Microsoft agents and copilots," said Tom Smith, SVP of Cloud Wars and Programming Committee Board leader.

Following the Golf Invitational on Monday, March 17, the Welcome Reception & Ribbon Cutting for AI Agent & Copilot Summit will take place from 4-6 PM PST, before the Keynote Fireside Chat: How to Have a Legendary Career in a Post-AI World, featuring Cloud Wars and Dynamic Communities CEO John Siefert, Cloud Wars Founder Bob Evans, and Co-Creator of Category Pirates, Christopher Lochhead.

The first full day of innovation, education, and training will begin on Tuesday, March 18, with Microsoft's VP of AI Agents, Ray Smith, delivering the opening keynote, "How AI Agents are Defining the Future." Following several sessions on the main stage, AI Agent & Copilot Summit attendees will break into Masterclass rooms, diving deeper into the event's eight core themes. The day concludes with a Fireside Chat between Bob Evans and Marshall Toplansky, The Innovation Professor, Argyros School of Business and Economics, Chapman University.

"I am thrilled to be delivering the Keynote at AI Agent & Copilot Summit NA on March 18th at the Hilton Torrey Pines, where I will be sharing how Agents & Copilots AI are redefining businesses, industries, and how works get done," said Ray Smith, VP of Agents, Microsoft.

Wednesday, March 19, begins with AI + the Cloud: The Business Reimagination Machine, with Bob Evans before John Siefert and sa CEO Stephen James take to the stage to deliver the Keynote Fireside Chat. Similar to Day 1, attendees will hear from Microsoft leaders, users, partners, and academic professionals about why and how AI Agents & Copilots have the potential to transform businesses Then, they will breakout into Masterclass rooms for focused sessions across primary event topics.

You can register for your all-access attendee pass here.

About AI Copilot Summit NA

Dynamic Communities is the largest independent innovation, education, and training platform for the Microsoft business applications ecosystem of Microsoft employees, users, and partners. Dynamic Communities provides year-round learning and connections through Community Summit North America, Biz Apps Partner Summit, AI Agent & Copilot Summit NA, Summit NA Roadshows and the Dynamics Communities user group website, delivering tips, tricks, how-to, and tutorial videos, articles and podcasts.

For more information on our events, resources, and year-round engagement, visit

Press Contact: Stephanie Ulmer, 330-603-2511,

SOURCE AI Copilot Summit NA