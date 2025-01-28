Switzerland expels pro-Palestine American reporter

(MENAFN) Swiss authorities have expelled Ali Abunimah, the executive director of the pro-Palestinian outlet Electronic Intifada, after detaining him for three days. Abunimah, a Palestinian-American journalist, was arrested in Zurich on Saturday, just hours before he was set to speak at an event. Swiss authorities cited his alleged calls for violence and anti-Semitic sentiments, with Swiss Security Department head Mario Fehr stating that Switzerland did not want “an Islamist Jew-hater” in the country.



Abunimah, who was held in solitary confinement and denied contact with the outside world, later recounted his experience after arriving in Istanbul. He claimed he was not informed of the charges against him during his detention and was questioned by defense ministry intelligence agents without his lawyer present. He also went on a hunger strike during his time in custody.



The arrest has drawn criticism from international figures, including UN special rapporteurs on freedom of expression and human rights, who expressed concern over the growing restrictions on freedom of speech in Europe. Abunimah, who co-founded Electronic Intifada in 2001, is known for his advocacy of Palestinian rights and frequently appears in mainstream media.

