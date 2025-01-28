NATO plans on sharing army secrets with weapons manufacturers

(MENAFN) is planning to share classified procurement plans with arms manufacturers in an effort to increase industrial capacity, according to a Bloomberg report citing anonymous sources. This initiative, reportedly spearheaded by Secretary General Mark Rutte, aims to enhance arms production and may be implemented within months. The proposal includes sharing classified military standards with non-NATO EU nations to improve interoperability among troops.



This move comes as NATO and EU officials have called for a substantial increase in defense spending and arms production, citing the need to strengthen deterrence against Russia. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has stressed the urgency of boosting defense investments, warning that without it, Europe’s welfare and other systems would be at risk.



In related news, US arms manufacturers saw record-breaking foreign arms sales in fiscal year 2024, with private contracts totaling $200.8 billion, a 27.5% increase from the previous year. These developments reflect the broader push to enhance military readiness amidst growing tensions with Russia.

MENAFN28012025000045015687ID1109137954