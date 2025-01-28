EU FM`s reach agreement

(MENAFN) European Union foreign ministers reached an agreement on Monday regarding a "road map" for easing sanctions on Syria. EU foreign policy chief, Kaya Callas, shared the news on platform X, stating, "EU foreign ministers have agreed on a roadmap to ease European sanctions on Syria."



Callas emphasized the need for swift action but cautioned that the sanctions could be reinstated if incorrect decisions are made. French Foreign Jean-Noël Barro confirmed that the sanctions relief would cover areas such as the energy sector, transport, and financial institutions. However, some EU member states raised concerns about lifting sanctions and called for concrete assurances from the new Syrian administration regarding the political transition process.

