Mexico’S Exports Grow 4.1% In 2024, Trade Deficit Widens

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's exports increased by 4.1% in 2024, primarily fueled by shipments of manufactured goods. The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) reported that export value reached $617.1 billion, while imports rose to $625.3 billion, marking a 4.5% annual increase.



The trade balance showed a deficit of $8.2 billion, up from $5.5 billion in 2023. Manufactured goods accounted for nearly 90% of exports, with products, agricultural goods, and non-petroleum extractive products making up the remainder.



The United States remained Mexico's largest trading partner, receiving 84% of non-petroleum exports. This heavy reliance on the U.S. market raises concerns about potential vulnerabilities in Mexico's export sector.



Looking ahead, Casa de Bolsa Valores Mexicanos (Valmex) warned of increased uncertainty in trade relations with the U.S., particularly due to possible tariff impositions. Such tariffs could lead American companies to exercise caution when exporting from Mexico, negatively impacting export growth.



Additionally, fluctuations in oil prices and domestic economic activity may further influence trade dynamics. U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of tariffs on Canada and Mexico add another layer of complexity.



The Bank of Mexico (Banxico ) projects that the economy could slow to a growth rate of 1.2% in 2025. This outlook highlights the challenges that lie ahead for Mexico's economic performance.



Understanding these developments is crucial for stakeholders like investors and policymakers, as they navigate the implications of trade dynamics and economic forecasts on market trends and consumer behavior.

